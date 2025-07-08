F1 boss casts further doubt over Max Verstappen's Red Bull future

McLaren F1 CEO Zak Brown has revealed his doubts that Max Verstappen will race at Red Bull for the 2026 season, as he addressed the ongoing Mercedes switch rumours.

Brown holds a particularly fiery competitive relationship with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, and the American does not often fail to miss an opportunity to stir the pot surrounding the Milton Keynes-based outfit and their team members.

F1 HEADLINES: Penalty hidden from Max Verstappen as FIA confirm Silverstone punishment

Verstappen's F1 future was the talk of the paddock heading into Silverstone, after reports the week prior stated that his camp had entered conversations with Mercedes.

In fact, team principal Toto Wolff and George Russell confirmed that talks had taken place when they spoke to the media in Austria, but downplayed how advanced these conversations were.

When probed on these reports at Silverstone, Verstappen refused to be drawn into the speculation about a Mercedes switch, neither confirming or denying his position.

However, Brown has taken this as evidence that Verstappen's Red Bull future is not locked-in for 2026, and raised questions over the four-time world champion's future.

"I think if he was definitely in the Red Bull car in 2026, that's what he'd be saying when he is asked the question," Brown said to Viaplay at the British Grand Prix.

"There seems to be a lot of waffling around, about he is, he isn't, he has a contract, but maybe, maybe not, so. All I can do is watch."

Zak Brown shares concerns over Max Verstappen's future

Can Verstappen break his Red Bull contract early?

Verstappen's contract with Red Bull does not expire until 2028, but it is likely the Dutchman can activate an exit clause should the team fail to provide a championship-challenging car.

Reports vary on the nature of the exit clause with some suggesting it can be activated if he falls out of the top four of the championship, whilst others say it is the top two.

When Brown further discussed Verstappen's future, he expressed his concern if the champion did move to Mercedes and the likelihood of his renewed competitiveness.

"Max in a Mercedes is definitely nerve-wrecking, because they're a team on the rise," Brown continued.

"So a Max Verstappen in a Mercedes? That's a nail-biter. I think it'd be a disaster for Red Bull, if he were to leave. He's clearly carrying the team."

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics

Related