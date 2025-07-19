McLaren boss admits 'scary' reality of star driver transfer

McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown has responded to the 'scary' prospect of what would be one of the biggest driver transfers in the sport's history.

Brown's McLaren team are currently dominating both F1 championships, thanks to the driver duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri - two stars that Brown is overjoyed to have within his team.

McLaren's F1 line-up also consists of the only two serious contenders for the drivers' championship this season, as reigning champion Max Verstappen's pursuit of a record-equalling fifth consecutive title is all but over after just 12 races.

Verstappen has only managed two victories in 2025, and this has led to some serious suggestions he could opt to ditch his Red Bull team and instead join Mercedes, with Toto Wolff already confirming that talks have been taking place over a move.

Speaking to ESPN ahead of the British GP last time out, Brown suggested the idea of a Verstappen-Mercedes link-up would be scary for his team heading into a 2026 season in which new regulations are set to sweep into the sport.

"That's a bit scary, I think Mercedes is clearly on a forward trajectory, Red Bull clearly is not at the moment, and Max is an unbelievable talent.

"So Max in a Mercedes - that's some pretty serious competition," the McLaren CEO admitted.

Max Verstappen has been linked with a Mercedes move

Will Verstappen join Mercedes in 2026?

Rumours suggest Mercedes are best placed to master the 2026 regulation changes, with Brown making note of that in his comments about Verstappen's potential team switch.

This could persuade Verstappen to jump ship given that Red Bull are currently down in fourth in the constructors' championship, even though he has a contract that runs until the end of the 2028 season.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has already confirmed there are certain exit clauses in the Dutchman's agreement, as well as suggesting Verstappen's future is of 'great concern' to the team.

If Verstappen were to join Mercedes, the Brackley outfit would surely be a huge challenge to McLaren's dominance, hence Brown's trepidation. However, the 53-year-old has insisted he is content with his stellar driver duo, regardless of whether Verstappen comes back on the market for 2026 or not.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen heading for Red Bull exit as champion confirms 2026 decision

READ MORE: Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn

READ MORE: Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

Related