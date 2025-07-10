Red Bull rivals reject Max Verstappen F1 offer

Red Bull's F1 rivals McLaren have rejected the possibility of signing Max Verstappen, after team CEO Zak Brown responded to questioning on the subject.

The four-time world champion has recently been linked to Mercedes, after Toto Wolff and George Russell confirmed the team had engaged in talks with Verstappen for 2026.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner SACKING leads to second team principal change as Vasseur future update issued

Earlier this week, shockwaves were sent through the F1 world as it was announced Christian Horner had been sacked from his role as Red Bull team principal after 20 years, prompting more questions about the Dutchman's future.

Red Bull's recent F1 performances have compromised Verstappen's chance of fighting for the drivers' title, which has only accelerated rumours the champion could make a shock switch for 2026.

However, McLaren boss Brown has ruled his team out of the hunt for Verstappen, when asked if he would consider signing the Dutchman in an interview with Chris Evans on Virgin Radio UK.

The British radio host asked Brown: "If you were offered Max Verstappen for next year, you’d stick with the lineup you have right?"

Brown quickly confirmed: "100 per cent, 100 per cent my guys. I love my guys, 25, 23, as fast as anyone, great guys."

"Their personalities work so well together. They're different characters, they're both awesome and it's, to me, what has driven McLaren's success here recently.

"It's our culture it's our people and that starts with your drivers, so if you can get that vibe in the garage where you've got Lando and Oscar, who are obviously fiercely competitive with each other but are team-mates and team players, I don't want to change anything."

"It's like Andrea [Stella] and myself, the way we run the Formula 1 team. Andrea and I have very complementary skill sets and very different skill sets and you kind of have that with Lando and Oscar. They also push each other, they learn from each other on and off the track."

Norris and Piastri locked in at McLaren

McLaren CEO Zak Brown wouldn't change his F1 driver lineup

Brown's commitment to Piastri and Norris is unsurprising, with both drivers signing lengthy contract extensions that will ensure they remain at McLaren for many seasons to come.

Both drivers have already practically sealed the constructors' trophy for McLaren, who have a huge 238 points advantage ahead of Ferrari in the standings.

Following a dominant showing at the Austrian and British Grands Prix, Norris and Piastri are also the only two drivers likely to take home the title - should Verstappen and Red Bull not enjoy a resurgence in the second half of the season.

Only eight points stand between Piastri and Norris in the drivers' championship, after the Brit came back fighting in the past two rounds to close his team-mates lead in the standings.

Brown clearly relishes his driver's competitiveness, with both allowed to race each other freely after they collided at the Canadian GP, and have since then managed to avoid further incidents.

READ MORE: McLaren braced for closure as racing series losses double

Related