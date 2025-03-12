McLaren announce HUGE new contract for F1 star

McLaren Formula 1 team have announced a major new contract development that will impact the future of their stellar driver lineup.

The papaya outfit are one of only two teams heading into the upcoming campaign with the same driver duo that they ended 2024 with, retaining Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri after a successful season last year.

After starting 2024 playing catch-up to reigning champions Red Bull, McLaren hit the ground running after Norris finally secured his maiden victory at the Miami Grand Prix, with he and team-mate Piastri claiming six race wins between them.

Once the Woking-based outfit had ironed out their 'papaya rules' issue, the duo began to work harmoniously, delivering vital championship points in their fight for the constructors' title, which saw them top the standings for the first time since 1998.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri piloted McLaren machinery to the team's first championship win in 26 years

Reigning champions McLaren have been tipped as the favourites for 2025

Oscar Piastri signs extended McLaren contract

With Piastri's home grand prix just days away, McLaren have given Australian fans even more to celebrate by announcing that the Melbourne man will continue to race in papaya having signed a multi-year contract extension.

The team announced via Instagram that Piastri would be 'locked in' with the outfit he made his F1 debut with in 2023 for the foreseeable future.

Until this week's contract update, the 23-year-old had been on a multi-year contract until 2026, but now, Sky F1 have reported that the new deal will see him race with McLaren until at least 2028.

Following the news, Piastri said: "It’s a great feeling knowing that I’m part of McLaren’s long-term vision. The team had the belief in me when we signed in 2022, and the journey we’ve gone on over the past two seasons to help return McLaren to the very top of the sport has been incredible.

"There are so many talented and special people working at the MTC who have helped me to become a Formula 1 race winner very early in my career. Therefore, I’m very proud to be continuing to represent this legendary team for many years to come.

"I’m excited to fight for the big prizes as a McLaren driver and after last year’s fantastic achievements, it has made me even hungrier to stay at the sharp end."

Oscar Piastri achieved his first career win in Hungary last year

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said: "It’s fantastic to confirm Oscar’s extension with McLaren. Not only is he an incredibly talented driver, but his work ethic and cultural fit within the team made it a no-brainer to extend his time in papaya.

"We’ve got the best driver line-up on the grid, and in the past two seasons, we’ve seen how much of an asset to the team Oscar is both on and off track. He was absolutely fundamental in adding to our legacy with the 2024 constructors’ championship last season, so we’re all excited to see what we can do in the years to come as we continue to fight for World Championships together."

Team principal Andrea Stella signed off on the celebrations, adding: "Further extending our partnership with Oscar is a symbol of our belief and trust in him as a driver, as well as a reflection of our shared ambition to continue in our fight for championships together.

"It has been a pleasure working with Oscar throughout the past two seasons and he has continued to prove how impressive he is in terms of his talent, determination and work ethic as a driver and his contribution to our team and culture as a person.

"Alongside Lando, we have what we need locked in for the long term to keep pushing forward. I look forward to continuing to watch Oscar grow and develop as a driver and know that many successes lie ahead for him."

