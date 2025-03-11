Vettel leads emotional Schumacher tribute
Sebastian Vettel revealed a stunning tribute to Formula 1 legend and seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher at the 2025 Race of Champions.
The four-time world champion took part in the rally event on March 7 and 8, alongside former F1 driver and son of Schumacher Sr, Mick Schumacher, where the pair represented Team Germany.
This year’s event took place at the Accor Stadium in Sydney Australia, just a week before the opening race of the 2025 F1 season in Melbourne.
However, it was the French contingent of Victor Martins and Sebastian Loeb who were the most successful and named Nations' Cup winners, with Loeb emerging as the winning driver.
Vettel and Schumacher lead tributes to F1 legend
Vettel is a frequent Race of Champions competitor and has enjoyed three outings alongside Schumacher Jr in 2019, 2022 and 2023.
Prior to these appearances, Vettel also competed alongside Schumacher Sr, where the two champions won the Nations’ Cup for Germany consecutively from 2007 until 2012.
During the 2025 event in Australia, Vettel unveiled a special tribute to his former team-mate and hero, where he gathered all competing drivers to pay homage to Schumacher, including his son Mick.
The seven-time world champion suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2013 following a skiing accident, and the family have endeavoured to keep the details of his health private ever since.
In a moving moment, Vettel, alongside Mick Schumacher and other competitors such as David Coulthard, unfurled a banner which read: "Keep fighting Michael - We miss you."
The message also displayed the website for the Keep Fighting Foundation, a charity founded by the Schumacher family in 2017 which promotes road safety and neuroscience research.
