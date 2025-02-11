Vettel issues exciting update after major return confirmed

Sebastian Vettel has issued an exciting update to his social media followers after the news broke that he will be making a return to racing.

Vettel has been confirmed to be taking to the track at the 2025 Race of Champions, alongside another Red Bull legend in David Coulthard.

German racing star Vettel raced in F1 between 2007 and 2022, claiming four consecutive world championship titles for Red Bull between 2010 and 2013.

Having joined the most successful team on the F1 grid in Ferrari in 2015 and claiming 14 more grands prix victories, Vettel finished his career at Aston Martin, suffering lower midfield running before retiring in 2022.

Sebastian Vettel won four world titles at Red Bull

Sebastian Vettel led an Ayrton Senna remembrance parade at Imola

When is Vettel returning to racing action?

Since his departure from F1, Vettel has been seen at multiple race weekends, including the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, where he led tributes to the late, great Ayrton Senna on the 30th anniversary of his death.

Vettel has also been confirmed to be returning to the track at the 2025 Race of Champions, which takes place in Sydney between March 7 and March 8.

Now, the four-time F1 champion has issued an update on his Instagram page regarding another exciting return ahead of the event.

Vettel has been advertising a 'Forever Senna' replica helmet across his social media pages in recent months, with fans able to buy the tribute helmet that Vettel wore during the Emilia Romagna GP weekend.

Fans are also able to buy a balaclava showcasing the same design, and Vettel has now revealed an interesting update about that balaclava.

The F1 legend revealed that the clothing is made out of natural raw materials, which will break down into biological nutrients at the end of its life cycle as a clothing item.

The German star took to Instagram to show off a picture of him going 'back to school' to educate about the material and his passion for sustainability.

"BACK TO SCHOOL! Experiencing #Circularity using the example of our #FOREVER #SENNA #Balaclava, which breaks down into new biological nutrients at the end of its life cycle because it is made from natural raw materials," the Instagram caption read.