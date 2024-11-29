Who is Ayrton Senna? The F1 LEGEND at the heart of stunning new Netflix series

A brand-new Formula 1 Netflix series drops on the streaming platform today, November 29 – and it's all about one man, an icon of the sport.

Following the success of hit docu-series Drive to Survive, Netflix are set for another motorsport foray, this time a drama based on the career and life of F1 legend Ayrton Senna.

The series features some big-name actors, including Gabriele Leone as Senna, Matt Mella as arch-rival Alain Prost, and British actor Kaya Scodelario.

But who was Senna? Here is all you need to know about the F1 legend at the heart of the latest Netflix show.

The early life of Ayrton Senna

Born in Sao Paulo, Brazil in 1960, Senna started racing competitively at the age of 13 using a go-kart that his father had built for him using an old lawnmower engine.

Having won the South American karting championship in his teenage years, Senna graduated to the official FIA World Karting Championship, winning a number of races and twice finishing second in that particular series.

In his early 20s while still competing part-time in the World Karting Championship, Senna started racing in Formula Ford, where he dominated both the British and European iterations of that series.

After defeating one Martin Brundle in a Formula 3 championship battle, Senna was eventually given his break in F1 at the age of 24, racing with Toleman Motorsport and fittingly making his debut at the Brazilian GP.

Ayrton Senna won three world championships with McLaren

How many championships did Ayrton Senna win?

Following an impressive debut season that saw Senna rack up three podiums, the Brazilian replaced Nigel Mansell at Lotus ahead of the 1985 season.

He claimed his first pole position and his first victory in the sport during this season, and racked up five more victories in his three seasons with the team.

But it was when Senna moved to McLaren that his legendary F1 status was ultimately reached.

In his first season with McLaren alongside already two-time world champion Prost, Senna claimed the 1988 world championship, winning eight races in the process and beating his esteemed team-mate by three points.

Although losing out to Prost the following season in another intense championship battle, Senna went on to claim the 1990 and 1991 world championship titles, taking his tally up to three.

What happened to Ayrton Senna at Imola?

Following two championship-less seasons at McLaren in 1992 and 1993, Senna made the decision to switch to Williams, partnering Damon Hill in 1994.

Unfortunately, a tragic accident at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix led to Senna suffering fatal injuries, and despite being airlifted to the nearby Bologna hospital, Senna sadly passed away on May 1 1994.

The Brazilian was just 34 when he lost his life.

Ayrton Senna tragically lost his life at the 1994 San Marino GP

Ayrton Senna's F1 legacy

Senna achieved three world championships, 41 race victories and 65 pole positions. His pole position all-time record was not beaten until Michael Schumacher claimed his 66th pole back in 2006, and Senna still sits third on the all-time list.

This year marks 30 years since Senna's death, marking a poignant time for Netflix to release their new drama about the Brazilian's legendary career.

His death prompted a major review into safety measures in the sport, with F1 introducing improved crash barriers, redesigned tracks, higher crash safety standards, and significant cuts to engine power in the coming seasons.

At the 2024 Imola GP, tributes led by Sebastian Vettel were paid to Senna to mark 30 years since his passing, while seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton still pays his respects to his hero through special helmet designs.

On the 30th anniversary of Senna's death, Hamilton said: "He remains in all of our hearts and was, in the sport, such a role model.

"His family I think are doing a great job with the foundation [the Ayrton Senna Institute], still helping kids."

Current McLaren driver Oscar Piastri said of Senna: "Obviously he spent a great deal of his career at McLaren, so I think for us it’s very, very special to have that legacy going on.

"For me, I was obviously not born when he was racing, but reading through the stories, watching the documentaries, seeing some of the videos of his qualifying laps, stuff like that - it’s very inspirational.

"I think it’s great that we’re still celebrating him, and… I don’t think it matters if it’s 30 years, 50 years, 150 years, I think the legacy will still be there. I think it’s very special for us all."

