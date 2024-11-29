FIA summon Mercedes over pit-lane procedure

Mercedes have been summoned by Formula 1 bosses, the FIA, at this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix regarding a pit-lane procedure.

The Lusail International Circuit is set to play host to the penultimate event of what has been an enthralling 2024 season to date.

Max Verstappen heads to Qatar as a four-time world champion having secured another title in Las Vegas on his previous outing.

Meanwhile, McLaren and Ferrari will renew their battle for the constructors' championship, with just 24 points separating the pair going into the final two races of the year.

The Lusail International Circuit will host the penultimate race of the season

Russell was the surprise winner at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Mercedes F1 car set for Qatar Grand Prix inspection

Mercedes will be hoping for a repeat performance after clinching a stunning one-two in Nevada last weekend.

George Russell crossed the line first to earn his second win of the season ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who produced an exceptional drive having started the day from 10th.

It was a rare moment of celebration for the Brackley-based outfit, who will finish the season fourth in the standings after enduring a bitterly disappointing year.

George Russell's car has been selected by the FIA for presentation in Qatar

But before they resume battle with their rivals on the track this weekend, Mercedes must first comply with an important FIA regulation, with Car 63 - driven by Russell - having been selected to be positioned in its pit-stop position.

An official FIA statement read: "Between 15:00 and 16:00 (local time, 12:00 and 13:00 GMT) on Friday, one car from each team must be positioned in their pit stop position, with the other car positioned and available for viewing inside the garage.

"If only one car will carry the major aerodynamic and bodywork components and assemblies that have not been run at a previous Competition or TCC (Testing of Current Cars) and are intended to be run at the Competition, this car must be the one displayed to media.

This regular procedure allows any media gathered to get a close-up look at the vehicle to take photographs and gather footage before the action gets under way.

Pierre Gasly's Alpine and the Williams of Alex Albon are the other vehicles which have been chosen for presentation by the sport's governing body, alongside Russell.

