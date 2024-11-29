F1 News Today: Norris Red Bull BOMBSHELL drops as F1 star gets NEW seat for 2025

A major bombshell has emerged regarding McLaren star Lando Norris and an offer to join Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE

Axed F1 star handed NEW race seat in 2025 return

An axed F1 star has confirmed a racing seat for next season.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton sky high in DREAM test run ahead of Ferrari switch

Lewis Hamilton pulled off some stunning moves in a recent test.

➡️ READ MORE

Jos Verstappen lays out Red Bull DEMANDS as Mercedes warning issued

Jos Verstappen has been vocal regarding his demands for Red Bull ahead of 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 driver announces SHOCK release ahead of Qatar Grand Prix

A surprise F1 drivers' release has been confirmed ahead of this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related