F1 News Today: Norris Red Bull BOMBSHELL drops as F1 star gets NEW seat for 2025

A major bombshell has emerged regarding McLaren star Lando Norris and an offer to join Red Bull.

Axed F1 star handed NEW race seat in 2025 return

An axed F1 star has confirmed a racing seat for next season.

Hamilton sky high in DREAM test run ahead of Ferrari switch

Lewis Hamilton pulled off some stunning moves in a recent test.

Jos Verstappen lays out Red Bull DEMANDS as Mercedes warning issued

Jos Verstappen has been vocal regarding his demands for Red Bull ahead of 2025.

F1 driver announces SHOCK release ahead of Qatar Grand Prix

A surprise F1 drivers' release has been confirmed ahead of this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix.

Jos Verstappen lays out Red Bull DEMANDS as Mercedes warning issued
Jos Verstappen lays out Red Bull DEMANDS as Mercedes warning issued

  • Yesterday 21:57
Verstappen reveals SHOCK Norris Red Bull offer
Verstappen reveals SHOCK Norris Red Bull offer

  • Yesterday 09:12

Schumacher RETURN confirmed after shock F1 exit

  • 4 minutes ago
Hamilton issues major CONCERN ahead of Ferrari switch

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Practice Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Norris Red Bull BOMBSHELL drops as F1 star gets NEW seat for 2025

  • 3 hours ago
Hamilton issues statement as F1 team confirm driver’s absence at Qatar Grand Prix - GPFans Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 driver announces SHOCK release ahead of Qatar Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 22:57
