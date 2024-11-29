Hamilton issues major CONCERN ahead of Ferrari switch

Lewis Hamilton has revealed one of his major concerns ahead of his upcoming move to Ferrari.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion is set to join the Italian giants next season, a move which will bring his historic 12-season era at Mercedes to a close.

Since winning his last title in 2020, Hamilton has endured a challenging few years and has since been replaced by Max Verstappen as the sport's dominant force. He has also suffered collective disappointment, with the team falling behind Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren in recent seasons.

With just two races to go in 2024, they will have to settle for finishing fourth in the constructors' standings - two places worse off than their final position the previous year.

Lewis Hamilton finished second at last weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix

Hamilton has paid tribute to championship winner Max Verstappen

Hamilton delivers Red Bull warning

Despite Hamilton's ongoing struggles, there have been glimpses of his supreme talent during his final campaign with the Silver Arrows.

An emotional victory at Silverstone in July was shortly followed up by further success in Spa before the summer break, for example, and he was back to best at last weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, fighting back from 10th on the grid to finish second behind team-mate George Russell.

Verstappen was crowned world champion for the fourth consecutive season in Nevada, and Hamilton knows he will be the man to beat once again if he wants to get his hands on an elusive eighth championship in 2025.

Hamilton will embark on a new challenge at Ferrari in 2025

Speaking to media after the Las Vegas showpiece, Hamilton paid tribute to his Dutch rival and admitted he is unsure whether he will be in a position to compete next season.

"He's done a fantastic job," said the 105-time race winner. "He's not made any mistakes and he's delivered every time and every point he's supposed to.

"And him and his team have done the best job, again, fourth year in a row - and it definitely got exciting at one point.

"I think they will be hard to beat next year because they probably started earlier than everyone else developing next year's car as well.

"But yeah, really happy for him."

