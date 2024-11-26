Hamilton Mercedes release announced ahead of Ferrari move

close global

A final Lewis Hamilton Mercedes release has been announced ahead of his move to Ferrari next season.

Following a difficult triple-header in Austin, Mexico and Brazil, Mercedes emerged fighting at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where they dominated the weekend.

George Russell claimed his second win of the season, whereas Hamilton fought his way from tenth to consolidate a one-two for the team at the street track.

Whilst Mercedes’ newfound pace was encouraging, it also left both of their drivers baffled as to where it appeared from in the first place.

Mercedes celebrated a 1-2 at the Las Vegas GP
Can Lewis Hamilton win one last race for Mercedes?

Lewis Hamilton prepares for his final Mercedes races

Hamilton will have two more races to chase down a final win with Mercedes, which will add to a spectacular victory in Silverstone earlier in 2024, and a win in Spa - as a result of a late disqualification for Russell.

The seven-time world champion will receive a full send off from the team at the end of the season, where he will forgo the 2024 Abu Dhabi tyre test with Ferrari to embark on a farewell tour with Mercedes instead.

Mercedes have also provided fans with the chance to have their name on the W15 driven by Hamilton in his final race with the team in Abu Dhabi.

Lewis Hamilton's final season at Mercedes has provided mixed results
Topps have revealed their final Lewis Hamilton Mercedes cards

Alongside this, a brand-new release of Formula 1 Chrome Topps cards has now been revealed, featuring Hamilton's final Mercedes Chrome cards, and the final Ferrari cards of Carlos Sainz.

Topps manufacture sporting and non-sporting trading cards and collectibles for fans to enjoy, with the brand signing an exclusive deal with F1 in 2020 in a multi-year partnership.

The partnership produces a range of physical and digital collectibles from all 20 drivers and teams, as well as Formula 2 to celebrate the next generation of F1 stars.

F1 Standings

