F1 News Today: Verstappen facing huge loss as F1 announce MAJOR grid change

Max Verstappen is set for a major loss despite his Formula 1 championship win at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

F1 confirm agreement over NEW team in shock statement

Formula 1 have released an official statement confirming that an agreement has been reached for an 11th team to join the F1 grid from 2026.

Horner pays EMOTIONAL tribute to wife Geri in Red Bull investigation admission

Red Bull Formula 1 chief Christian Horner has paid tribute to his wife Geri in an emotional interview.

Verstappen receives tribute from ARCH RIVAL as royal statement released

Tributes have poured in to congratulate Max Verstappen on his fourth world title, with a message from his arch rival, and a statement delivered by the Dutch royal family among the good wishes.

F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Lusail

After an exciting weekend in Las Vegas, Formula 1 heads to the Lusail International Circuit this weekend for the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix.

Verstappen receives tribute from ARCH RIVAL as royal statement released
Verstappen receives tribute from ARCH RIVAL as royal statement released
Yesterday 22:57

  • Yesterday 22:57
F1 News Today: Verstappen delivers championship DIG as FIA penalty verdict announced
F1 News Today: Verstappen delivers championship DIG as FIA penalty verdict announced
Yesterday 19:10

  • Yesterday 19:10

Andretti announcement made after new F1 team confirmed
Just now

Horner slams Wolff in astonishing X-rated RANT
45 minutes ago

FIA confirm new team BOMBSHELL in official statement
1 hour ago

F1 News Today: Verstappen facing huge loss as F1 announce MAJOR grid change
3 hours ago

SHOCK Vettel return revealed as Horner makes huge Red Bull admission - GPFans F1 Recap
Yesterday 23:57

Verstappen receives tribute from ARCH RIVAL as royal statement released
Yesterday 22:57

