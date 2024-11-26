F1 News Today: Verstappen facing huge loss as F1 announce MAJOR grid change

Max Verstappen is set for a major loss despite his Formula 1 championship win at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 confirm agreement over NEW team in shock statement

Formula 1 have released an official statement confirming that an agreement has been reached for an 11th team to join the F1 grid from 2026.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner pays EMOTIONAL tribute to wife Geri in Red Bull investigation admission

Red Bull Formula 1 chief Christian Horner has paid tribute to his wife Geri in an emotional interview.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen receives tribute from ARCH RIVAL as royal statement released

Tributes have poured in to congratulate Max Verstappen on his fourth world title, with a message from his arch rival, and a statement delivered by the Dutch royal family among the good wishes.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Lusail

After an exciting weekend in Las Vegas, Formula 1 heads to the Lusail International Circuit this weekend for the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related