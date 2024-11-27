close global

A final Lewis Hamilton Mercedes release has been announced ahead of his move to Ferrari next season.

Andretti announcement made after new F1 team confirmed

It has been revealed that the new Formula 1 team on the grid in 2026 will still have an Andretti theme, after an official announcement was made.

Ricciardo F1 RETURN handed major boost by shock announcement

Former Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo could be handed an F1 lifeline, after a shock announcement was made earlier this week.

FIA steward reveals SHOCK departure impact

FIA steward Johnny Herbert has revealed the impact of the shock departure of Formula 1 race director Niels Wittich.

Verstappen announces EXCITING new member of Red Bull family

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has revealed the name of an exciting new addition to the Red Bull family.

Hamilton sends F1 rivals warning after hard hitting assessment
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton sends F1 rivals warning after hard hitting assessment

  • 1 hour ago
Hamilton Mercedes release announced ahead of Ferrari move
F1 News & Gossip

Hamilton Mercedes release announced ahead of Ferrari move

  • Yesterday 17:58

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 team announce NEW driver contract in official statement

  • 44 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton sends F1 rivals warning after hard hitting assessment

  • 1 hour ago
FIA News

FIA and F1 announce major statement after Hamilton 2021 report

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton Mercedes release announced as statement confirms new team update

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Stunning Ricciardo RETURN teased as Verstappen hints at RETIREMENT - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:58
F1 Social

Verstappen announces EXCITING new Red Bull arrival

  • Yesterday 22:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

F1 Standings

