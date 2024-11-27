F1 News Today: Hamilton Mercedes release announced as statement confirms new team update
A final Lewis Hamilton Mercedes release has been announced ahead of his move to Ferrari next season.
Andretti announcement made after new F1 team confirmed
It has been revealed that the new Formula 1 team on the grid in 2026 will still have an Andretti theme, after an official announcement was made.
Ricciardo F1 RETURN handed major boost by shock announcement
Former Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo could be handed an F1 lifeline, after a shock announcement was made earlier this week.
FIA steward reveals SHOCK departure impact
FIA steward Johnny Herbert has revealed the impact of the shock departure of Formula 1 race director Niels Wittich.
Verstappen announces EXCITING new member of Red Bull family
Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has revealed the name of an exciting new addition to the Red Bull family.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec