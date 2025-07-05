Lewis Hamilton takes action after Ferrari ignore F1 demands

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he has spoken to his Ferrari F1 team after they ignored his strategy calls at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Hamilton and his race engineer Riccardo Adami's dialogue has often been tense in 2025, and in Austria the champion’s pit stop strategy was ignored in yet another example of miscommunication.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen makes EXIT decision as Russell contract verdict issued

The seven-time world champion requested to extend his stint, but was told to box by Adami for his second pit stop regardless of Hamilton's own opinion on the matter.

Speaking to media including GPFans at the British Grand Prix, Hamilton revealed he had broached the incident with Ferrari and shed some light on whether the Scuderia were going to start paying more attention to his experience and instincts with strategy.

“Even just an hour ago I brought it up but I mentioned it after the race and then we had time to reflect on it,” Hamilton said.

“I think the team’s view was they just wanted to make sure they secured third and fourth, which is totally fine, but I said look, I’m not here to start fourth and finish fourth.”

“I’m racing for every little bit that we can gain, and in a scenario like that, they had us exactly on the same strategy.”

“I’d never want to do the same thing as my team-mate ever.”

Hamilton doubted Ferrari's strategy in Austria

Hamilton responds to Ferrari miscommunication

Ferrari’s deputy team chief Jerome d'Ambrosio responded to Hamilton’s strategy complaints after the Austrian GP, where he stood by the decision and claimed it was the optimal strategy.

After the race, Hamilton also agreed with the team’s choice but the 40-year-old was keen to highlight that the team still had to build-on communication.

“I said I don’t want to get to the point where I’m ignoring you so what we’re doing isn’t working on our communication,” Hamilton added.

“We’re still getting to know each other and how we operate so that’s understood.”

F1 RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton shines at Silverstone as Ferrari launch stunning comeback at British Grand Prix

Related