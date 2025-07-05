Lewis Hamilton takes action after Ferrari ignore F1 demands
Lewis Hamilton takes action after Ferrari ignore F1 demands
Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he has spoken to his Ferrari F1 team after they ignored his strategy calls at the Austrian Grand Prix.
Hamilton and his race engineer Riccardo Adami's dialogue has often been tense in 2025, and in Austria the champion’s pit stop strategy was ignored in yet another example of miscommunication.
F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen makes EXIT decision as Russell contract verdict issued
The seven-time world champion requested to extend his stint, but was told to box by Adami for his second pit stop regardless of Hamilton's own opinion on the matter.
Speaking to media including GPFans at the British Grand Prix, Hamilton revealed he had broached the incident with Ferrari and shed some light on whether the Scuderia were going to start paying more attention to his experience and instincts with strategy.
“Even just an hour ago I brought it up but I mentioned it after the race and then we had time to reflect on it,” Hamilton said.
“I think the team’s view was they just wanted to make sure they secured third and fourth, which is totally fine, but I said look, I’m not here to start fourth and finish fourth.”
“I’m racing for every little bit that we can gain, and in a scenario like that, they had us exactly on the same strategy.”
“I’d never want to do the same thing as my team-mate ever.”
Hamilton responds to Ferrari miscommunication
Ferrari’s deputy team chief Jerome d'Ambrosio responded to Hamilton’s strategy complaints after the Austrian GP, where he stood by the decision and claimed it was the optimal strategy.
After the race, Hamilton also agreed with the team’s choice but the 40-year-old was keen to highlight that the team still had to build-on communication.
“I said I don’t want to get to the point where I’m ignoring you so what we’re doing isn’t working on our communication,” Hamilton added.
“We’re still getting to know each other and how we operate so that’s understood.”
F1 RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton shines at Silverstone as Ferrari launch stunning comeback at British Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton DENIED Silverstone top spot after shock red flag
- 12 minutes ago
F1 2025 British Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Silverstone as teams braced for chaotic conditions
- 48 minutes ago
F1 Explained: What is 'lift and coast' and why do drivers do it?
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton takes action after Ferrari ignore F1 demands
- 2 hours ago
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 British Grand Prix at Silverstone for FREE
- 3 hours ago
F1 Qualifying Today: British Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
- Today 09:57
Most read
FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
- 29 june
F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
- 1 july
Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
- 1 july
Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
- 16 june
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
- 27 june
Max Verstappen Silverstone fate sealed as Red Bull star given Austrian GP penalty points
- 30 june