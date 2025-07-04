close global

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton back on top as Max Verstappen embarrassed at British Grand Prix

F1 drivers took to one of the most famous tracks in the sport on Friday afternoon at Silverstone, with teams getting their cars dialled into the high speed track.

Lewis Hamilton looked strong at the track where he's won more than any F1 driver at any single circuit in history, putting his Ferrari just ahead of both McLarens at the top of the timing boards.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton doomed by 'six months of darkness' as Brit reveals Red Bull regret

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen spent his customary Friday radio time complaining about an unmanageable Red Bull, embarrassingly ending up below both Racing Bulls on the timing sheets in a dismal 10th place.

Gusty winds appeared to cause some problems through Copse corner especially, with a number of drivers having high-speed spins as they tried to take the 180mph+ turn as close to flat out as possible.

Pierre Gasly and Gabriel Bortoleto both pirouetted after running wide over the kerb at the famous corner, wrecking their tyres but keeping their cars out of the wall.

The session also featured two rookie drivers, with Arvid Lindblad stepping into Yuki Tsunoda's Red Bull and Paul Aron in Nico Hulkenberg's Sauber, both acquitting themselves reasonably well.

F1 FP1 Results: British Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lewis HamiltonFerrari1:26.892
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.023
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.150
4Charles LeclercFerrari+0.203
5George RussellMercedes+0.271
6Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.325
7Alex AlbonWilliams+0.412
8Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.459
9Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.475
10Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.540
11Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.786
12Lance StrollAston Martin+0.952
13Carlos SainzWilliams+1.017
14Arvid LindbladRed Bull+1.066
15Esteban OconHaas+1.165
16Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.194
17Paul AronKick Sauber+1.250
18Oliver BearmanHaas+1.255
19Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.440
20Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.505

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Practice at Silverstone continues with FP2 on Friday, July 4, at 4pm (BST). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch for free in select locations, click here.

READ MORE: Charles Leclerc's Ferrari in FIA summons at British Grand Prix

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari McLaren British Grand Prix
