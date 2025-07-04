F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton back on top as Max Verstappen embarrassed at British Grand Prix

F1 drivers took to one of the most famous tracks in the sport on Friday afternoon at Silverstone, with teams getting their cars dialled into the high speed track.

Lewis Hamilton looked strong at the track where he's won more than any F1 driver at any single circuit in history, putting his Ferrari just ahead of both McLarens at the top of the timing boards.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen spent his customary Friday radio time complaining about an unmanageable Red Bull, embarrassingly ending up below both Racing Bulls on the timing sheets in a dismal 10th place.

Gusty winds appeared to cause some problems through Copse corner especially, with a number of drivers having high-speed spins as they tried to take the 180mph+ turn as close to flat out as possible.

Pierre Gasly and Gabriel Bortoleto both pirouetted after running wide over the kerb at the famous corner, wrecking their tyres but keeping their cars out of the wall.

The session also featured two rookie drivers, with Arvid Lindblad stepping into Yuki Tsunoda's Red Bull and Paul Aron in Nico Hulkenberg's Sauber, both acquitting themselves reasonably well.

F1 FP1 Results: British Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:26.892 2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.023 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.150 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.203 5 George Russell Mercedes +0.271 6 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.325 7 Alex Albon Williams +0.412 8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.459 9 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.475 10 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.540 11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.786 12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.952 13 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.017 14 Arvid Lindblad Red Bull +1.066 15 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.165 16 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.194 17 Paul Aron Kick Sauber +1.250 18 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.255 19 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.440 20 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.505

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Practice at Silverstone continues with FP2 on Friday, July 4, at 4pm (BST). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch for free in select locations, click here.

