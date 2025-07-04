F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton back on top as Max Verstappen embarrassed at British Grand Prix
F1 drivers took to one of the most famous tracks in the sport on Friday afternoon at Silverstone, with teams getting their cars dialled into the high speed track.
Lewis Hamilton looked strong at the track where he's won more than any F1 driver at any single circuit in history, putting his Ferrari just ahead of both McLarens at the top of the timing boards.
Meanwhile, Max Verstappen spent his customary Friday radio time complaining about an unmanageable Red Bull, embarrassingly ending up below both Racing Bulls on the timing sheets in a dismal 10th place.
Gusty winds appeared to cause some problems through Copse corner especially, with a number of drivers having high-speed spins as they tried to take the 180mph+ turn as close to flat out as possible.
Pierre Gasly and Gabriel Bortoleto both pirouetted after running wide over the kerb at the famous corner, wrecking their tyres but keeping their cars out of the wall.
The session also featured two rookie drivers, with Arvid Lindblad stepping into Yuki Tsunoda's Red Bull and Paul Aron in Nico Hulkenberg's Sauber, both acquitting themselves reasonably well.
F1 FP1 Results: British Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:26.892
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.023
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.150
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.203
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.271
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.325
|7
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.412
|8
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.459
|9
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.475
|10
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.540
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.786
|12
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.952
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.017
|14
|Arvid Lindblad
|Red Bull
|+1.066
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.165
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.194
|17
|Paul Aron
|Kick Sauber
|+1.250
|18
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.255
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.440
|20
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.505
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
Practice at Silverstone continues with FP2 on Friday, July 4, at 4pm (BST). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch for free in select locations, click here.
