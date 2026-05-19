The dust has barely settled over the 2026 Nurburgring 24 Hours, but we're already talking about F1 champion Max Verstappen returning next year to fight for the win.

Perhaps the conversation wouldn't have turned so eagerly to 2027 if Verstappen had been victorious on Sunday. For the first 20 hours at the Nurburgring, it seemed as if little could stop the No. 3 Mercedes-AMG from winning as they built a 30-second advantage over the other Mercedes in the No. 80 Team Ravenol car.

As Verstappen's team-mate Dani Juncadella put it afterwards, the Verstappen Racing squad had the 'perfect' race; but, when the Spaniard took over as the final three hours approached, misfortune struck and the team were forced into the pits.

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Juncadella began to experience vibrations, with Mercedes-AMG boss Stefan Wendl later claiming that a broken drive shaft prevented the No. 3 team from taking victory, eventually finishing P38.

Despite being disappointed, the team promised to come back fighting, with Juncadella writing on his own Instagram that: "Motorsport can be brutal sometimes. What a ride though…I love you and hate you so much Nordschleife. Thanks everyone for the incredible support this week. I guess we’ll have to be back?

To this, Verstappen simply commented underneath: "Strong drive mate. We will be back."

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Will Max Verstappen contest 2027 Nurburgring 24 Hours?

Speaking to the media, including GPFans, after the race, Verstappen confirmed his intention to compete at the Nurburgring in future years.

"The Nurburgring 24 Hours is one of the biggest races of the year, which is why we're here," he said.

"We're racing with a professional line-up, and having me on board is really exciting. This is something I want to do every year - whether with one or more cars - and our main goal is to win races."

However, there's one significant detail that may impede a future Nurburgring 24 Hours attempt for Verstappen - the Formula 1 calendar.

F1 race cancellations and the gap between the Miami and Canadian Grands Prix have paved the way for Verstappen to make several Nurburgring appearances this year, but will the calendar work in his favour next year?

The date for the 2027 Nurburgring 24 Hours has already been revealed, with the official website stating it will take place from May 27-May 30. F1 on the other hand, are yet to unveil their calendar for the 2027 season.

It is important to note that F1 and IndyCar are trying to ensure that next year's Indy 500 and F1's Canadian Grand Prix do not clash. While no official date has been given for the 2027 Indy 500, it is suspected it will take place May 23.

This means that, to avoid a clash, the Canadian GP could be moved to May 30, which means it would clash with the Nurburgring 24 Hours and thus hamper an attempt to win the race for Verstappen.

Any future Nurburgring appearance for Verstappen remains for now in F1's hands - not his own.

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