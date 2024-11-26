FIA steward reveals SHOCK departure impact
FIA steward Johnny Herbert has revealed the impact of the shock departure of Formula 1 race director Niels Wittich.
Wittich replaced Michael Masi as race director in 2022 alongside Eduardo Freitas, before acquiring the full-time position the following year.
However, Wittich has since been replaced by Rui Marques, who undertook the role as race director for the first time at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Marques previously served as Formula 2 and 3 race director, alongside multiple other roles within motorsport including as a marshal, scrutineer and steward.
Johnny Herbert discusses Niels Wittich’s departure
Alongside Wittich, Paolo Bassari’s exit from his role as compliance officer was also recently confirmed, after serving with the FIA in this role since 2017.
FIA steward and former F1 driver Johnny Herbert has now opened up on the departure of Wittich in a recent interview, where he revealed the impact of Wittich’s exit.
"No, Niels Wittich’s departure will have no effect on my stewarding," Herbert said to FlashscoreUSA.com.
"It is the President who has the final say. The new guy has experience in F2 and F3 and sports cars. He will have enough people around him to help guide him through a race weekend."
The FIA have been exposed to controversy in 2024, following their decision to clamp down on drivers’ swearing at the Singapore GP.
Their decision prompted four-time world champion Max Verstappen to produce a defiant response to the new rule, and protested with his silence during press conferences at the grand prix.
Furthermore, the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (the GPDA) released a joint statement directed at the governing body, expressing their displeasure with the new rule and the way they have been treated by the FIA.
