Mercedes star SHOCKED by FIA reaction after damning drivers' statement

Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell has expressed shock over the FIA and their perceived lack of response to a damning statement made by the drivers recently.

Earlier this month, the Grand Prix Drivers' Association hit out at the sport's governing body and its president in a strong statement regarding a range of issues, including but not limited to the ongoing saga surrounding the use of bad language.

That issue came under the microscope earlier this season when FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem urged drivers to stop using foul language, arguing that everyone involved in the sport should take greater responsibility for their behaviour.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was not happy with the 62-year-old's comments, however, and Max Verstappen has been involved in controversy surrounding the issue after he was handed F1's equivalent of community service for swearing during a press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Russell surprised by FIA

On top of addressing the swearing row, the statement released by the GPDA also urged the FIA to reconsider how they engage with drivers going forward, highlighting a perceived lack of communication and transparency between the governing body and the drivers themselves.

With the Las Vegas Grand Prix the first race since the statement was released, it was bound to be a topic of discussion. Yet, despite the important issues raised, the FIA are yet to issue a response, Russell has claimed.

Asked if the FIA had responded in any way to the statement, Russell told the media: "No, not at the moment, which I'm a little bit surprised about, to be fair,"

"But maybe there'll be something to come. Who knows?"

In fairness, it has been a busy few weeks for the FIA, who recently announced that race director Niels Wittich had been replaced by Rui Marques for the final three grands prix of the year.

Russell, though, pointed to this matter as an example of how the FIA could be more transparent with the drivers.

"At the end of the day, we just want to be transparent with the FIA and have this dialogue that is happening and I think the departure of Niels is also a prime example of not being a part of these conversations," Russell added.

"And ultimately, we only we want to work with the FIA to make the best for the sport that we all love.

"So, I think it's kind of us now putting the pressure back on them to work with us and work with everyone, including F1 as well, just to maximise this opportunity, which Formula 1 is in at the moment, which is, you know, an amazing time to be a part of."

Offering further comment, Russell claimed that many stars are becoming 'fed up' of what they are seeing.

"Of course, everyone has their own side to their own story," he said.

"I think if we feel that we're being listened to and some of the changes that we are experiencing, requesting, are implemented - because ultimately we're only doing it for the benefit of the sport - then maybe our confidence will increase.

"But yeah, I think there's a number of drivers who feel probably a bit fed up with the whole situation. And it only seems to be going in, to a degree, the wrong direction."

GPFans has contacted the FIA for comment on this matter.

