close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Wolff reveals HUGE Hamilton change ahead of Ferrari switch

Wolff reveals HUGE Hamilton change ahead of Ferrari switch

Wolff reveals HUGE Hamilton change ahead of Ferrari switch

Wolff reveals HUGE Hamilton change ahead of Ferrari switch

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has revealed a major Lewis Hamilton change ahead of the seven-time Formula 1 world champion's move to Ferrari.

Hamilton is set to leave the Silver Arrows having been with the team since 2013, and during that time, he has formed a strong relationship with Wolff.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton FRUSTRATION revealed as seven-time champion makes last race announcement

READ MORE: Hamilton issues EMOTIONAL farewell message in 'final race' plea

Together, Hamilton and Wolff have achieved six drivers’ titles and eight constructors’ championships, with the pair leading Mercedes to domination during the turbo-hybrid era.

However, the team’s fortunes took a dramatic turn following the 2022 regulation changes, with Mercedes' performance declining in comparison to their rivals in recent years.

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff have worked together for over a decade
Lewis Hamilton's 2024 season is a far cry from their championship winning years from 2014-2020

READ MORE: Red Bull announce 2025 signing on MULTI-YEAR contract

Toto Wolff makes Lewis Hamilton exit revelation

The reason for Hamilton’s exit has not only been attributed to Mercedes’ decline, but ultimately, his move does sever a professional relationship that appears to have blossomed into a personal one over the years.

Now, ahead of the switch, Wolff has confessed there is an emotional aspect to Hamilton leaving the team, but has made a clear statement that it will not be the end of their friendship and that instead, it will simply change.

“There is an emotional side because we’ve been on this journey together,” Wolff said to The Guardian.

READ MORE: FIA steward backs Ricciardo for SHOCK new F1 role

Toto Wolff delivers an emotional confession following Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes exit

“The friendship will change, but not the depth of emotion. On the contrary. This will be a new friendship with Lewis.

“On the professional side, I always see benefits in change. We have new regulations, we have reshaped our organisation and we’re embarking on a new era with our senior driver [George Russell] turning 27 and the junior driver [Kimi Antonelli] being 18.

“We have two drivers barely older together than Lewis [who is 40 in January]. That’s very exciting.”

Ahead of this weekend's race in Las Vegas, Hamilton has just four races remaining with the team - three grands prix and one sprint.

How the seven-time champion and Wolff would love to end their professional relationship together on a high.

READ MORE: Norris admits McLaren future DOUBTS

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Formula 1 Toto Wolff Abu Dhabi
Wolff reveals Pep Guardiola role in Hamilton Ferrari switch
F1 News & Gossip

Wolff reveals Pep Guardiola role in Hamilton Ferrari switch

  • November 17, 2024 14:42
Mercedes chief REIGNITES Verstappen switch talks
Latest F1 News

Mercedes chief REIGNITES Verstappen switch talks

  • November 16, 2024 09:57

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton FRUSTRATION revealed as seven-time champion makes LAST RACE announcement

  • 9 minutes ago
Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today as conditions set to cause havoc

  • 26 minutes ago
Las Vegas Grand Prix

The Sphere: All you need to know about the dome dominating F1’s Las Vegas GP

  • 43 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Norris DISMISSES major championship rival ahead of Las Vegas GP

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton

Wolff reveals HUGE Hamilton change ahead of Ferrari switch

  • 2 hours ago
Las Vegas Grand Prix

Controversial Las Vegas Grand Prix set for HUGE changes

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x