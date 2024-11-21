Wolff reveals HUGE Hamilton change ahead of Ferrari switch
Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has revealed a major Lewis Hamilton change ahead of the seven-time Formula 1 world champion's move to Ferrari.
Hamilton is set to leave the Silver Arrows having been with the team since 2013, and during that time, he has formed a strong relationship with Wolff.
Together, Hamilton and Wolff have achieved six drivers’ titles and eight constructors’ championships, with the pair leading Mercedes to domination during the turbo-hybrid era.
However, the team’s fortunes took a dramatic turn following the 2022 regulation changes, with Mercedes' performance declining in comparison to their rivals in recent years.
Toto Wolff makes Lewis Hamilton exit revelation
The reason for Hamilton’s exit has not only been attributed to Mercedes’ decline, but ultimately, his move does sever a professional relationship that appears to have blossomed into a personal one over the years.
Now, ahead of the switch, Wolff has confessed there is an emotional aspect to Hamilton leaving the team, but has made a clear statement that it will not be the end of their friendship and that instead, it will simply change.
“There is an emotional side because we’ve been on this journey together,” Wolff said to The Guardian.
“The friendship will change, but not the depth of emotion. On the contrary. This will be a new friendship with Lewis.
“On the professional side, I always see benefits in change. We have new regulations, we have reshaped our organisation and we’re embarking on a new era with our senior driver [George Russell] turning 27 and the junior driver [Kimi Antonelli] being 18.
“We have two drivers barely older together than Lewis [who is 40 in January]. That’s very exciting.”
Ahead of this weekend's race in Las Vegas, Hamilton has just four races remaining with the team - three grands prix and one sprint.
How the seven-time champion and Wolff would love to end their professional relationship together on a high.
