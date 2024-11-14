Hamilton set to drive OLD Ferrari in 2025
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has confirmed that Lewis Hamilton will drive an old Ferrari car, as he prepares for a move to the Maranello outfit.
After 12 seasons with Mercedes, Hamilton’s choice to leave the German manufacturer has fuelled speculation and excitement about his first Ferrari experience, though it will not be in this season’s post-Abu Dhabi tyre test, as was initially hoped.
Despite Ferrari’s interest in an early start for Hamilton's transition, Mercedes have confirmed he will remain committed to promotional activities through the end of the year, including an engagement with title sponsor Petronas on the day of the post-season test.
This decision eliminates the chance for a first Ferrari outing this December, pushing Hamilton’s inaugural drive to early 2025.
When will Hamilton drive for Ferrari?
Now, Ferrari boss Vasseur has confirmed that the team will make use of F1 regulations to give Hamilton a taste of action in the Ferrari before the season starts.
According to current F1 regulations, drivers cannot test a new season’s car outside of official pre-season sessions, but Ferrari can offer Hamilton a chance to get up to speed under its ‘testing of previous cars’ (TPC) provision.
Vasseur is confident that Hamilton’s extensive experience will allow him to acclimatise quickly with minimal track time, confirming his practice time in the 2022 F1-75.
"I’m not sure that he needs tons of hours of acclimatisation," Vasseur told Motorsport.com.
"He is experienced enough to be quick on the first day, or at least very soon. We’ll have one or two TPC days, plus the test in Bahrain, and that will be enough."
