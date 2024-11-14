F1 News Today: Unique Hamilton and Newey offer set as F1 rocked by shock resignation

An iconic Adrian Newey-designed Formula 1 car previously driven by Lewis Hamilton has been offered out for auction.

➡️ READ MORE

Key F1 chief RESIGNS in shock exit

Greg Maffei, CEO of Formula 1 rights holder Liberty Media, has resigned from his role and will leave at the end of 2024.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA and Norris MOCKED in Verstappen drive as F1 title rivalry heats up

Max Verstappen's fans have stoked the ongoing competitive tension between the Dutchman and championship rival Lando Norris whilst also taking a shot at the FIA.

➡️ READ MORE

Las Vegas Grand Prix organisers drop sprint race BOMBSHELL

Las Vegas Grand Prix organisers have made a shock verdict on future sprint races in the city.

➡️ READ MORE

Las Vegas GP PENALTY hinted for F1 star in title twist

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has raised concerns over a potential grid penalty looming for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related