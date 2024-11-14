close global

F1 News Today: Unique Hamilton and Newey offer set as F1 rocked by shock resignation

An iconic Adrian Newey-designed Formula 1 car previously driven by Lewis Hamilton has been offered out for auction.

Key F1 chief RESIGNS in shock exit

Greg Maffei, CEO of Formula 1 rights holder Liberty Media, has resigned from his role and will leave at the end of 2024.

FIA and Norris MOCKED in Verstappen drive as F1 title rivalry heats up

Max Verstappen's fans have stoked the ongoing competitive tension between the Dutchman and championship rival Lando Norris whilst also taking a shot at the FIA.

Las Vegas Grand Prix organisers drop sprint race BOMBSHELL

Las Vegas Grand Prix organisers have made a shock verdict on future sprint races in the city.

Las Vegas GP PENALTY hinted for F1 star in title twist

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has raised concerns over a potential grid penalty looming for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

F1 News Today: Hamilton Ferrari debut confirmed as SHOCK early departure announced
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton Ferrari debut confirmed as SHOCK early departure announced

  • Yesterday 15:06
HISTORIC Hamilton-Newey team up set for Las Vegas Grand Prix appearance
F1 Legends

HISTORIC Hamilton-Newey team up set for Las Vegas Grand Prix appearance

  • Yesterday 11:56

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Unique Hamilton and Newey offer set as F1 rocked by shock resignation

  • 1 hour ago
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo and Verstappen REUNITED as F1 team boss seeks SHOCK driver switch - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:58
F1 Social

F1 superstar in EMBARRASSING driving 'test' gaffe

  • Yesterday 22:49
F1 Social

Ricciardo and Verstappen make stunning RETURN as team-mates

  • Yesterday 21:56
F1 Social

FIA and Norris MOCKED in Verstappen drive as F1 title rivalry heats up

  • Yesterday 20:56
Las Vegas Grand Prix

Las Vegas Grand Prix organisers drop sprint race BOMBSHELL

  • Yesterday 19:58
F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

F1 Standings

