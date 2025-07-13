Adrian Newey backed group BUYS major shares off McLaren star

F1 design guru Adrian Newey and McLaren star Lando Norris have become involved in business away from the racetrack.

The 25-year-old British driver has sold a majority stake in Quadrant, his motorsport content community, to a company backed by none other than Red Bull's former chief technical officer, Newey.

Veloce Media Group is a London-based gaming and racing organisation who boast a wide racing media network and teams which compete in pro esports and Extreme E.

Newey holds the position of 'lead visionary' at the brand alongside his son, Harrison Newey, who is listed as working in 'business development' on the Veloce racing board.

It has now been revealed that Veloce Media Group has agreed a deal with Quadrant which will see Norris remain involved in the entertainment brand as the second-largest shareholder, with a stake which exceeds 20 per cent.

Veloce Media Group was already a shareholder in the company along with Norris’ manager and driving coach, Mark Berryman, but the largest single stake was held by Norris and his entrepreneurial father, Adam, through Celero Promotions.

Lando Norris is riding high after his maiden British Grand Prix victory last weekend

Norris takes Quadrant in new direction

The McLaren star founded Quadrant in 2020 and secured a seven-figure investment round in January last year.

But despite success on YouTube with videos featuring social media sensations such as the Sidemen, WillNE and AngryGinge, Quadrant has faced major financial loss.

The brand, whose shareholders include Norris' boss and McLaren CEO Zak Brown, recently revealed a negative total equity of £405,221 for 2023, after also reporting a minor loss in 2022.

Quadrant appeared to accept the opportunity to start fresh earlier this year, deleting all their previous posts on social media platform Instagram and taking their content in a new direction.

In the latest financial development, many of Norris' allies have doubled down on their involvement in Quadrant, with WillNE, whose real name is Will Lenney, becoming a co-owner.

Veloce Media Group reported £12.8m in annual revenue last year, and are hoping to kickstart an exciting new chapter for Quadrant moving forward.

