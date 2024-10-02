Norris suffers HUGE loss after major statement released
Norris suffers HUGE loss after major statement released
Lando Norris is facing a bitterly disappointing loss, following a major announcement.
The 24-year-old is currently embroiled in a championship battle with three-time world champion Max Verstappen, sitting 52 points behind the Dutchman.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton shares huge concern as Ricciardo driver switch option discussed
WATCH: Huge Renault decision puts FIA in difficult position
READ MORE: Red Bull chief confirms Ricciardo target for F1 comeback chance
2024 has already been a memorable season for the Brit, who has managed to claim his first three career victories in Formula 1.
Wins in Miami, the Netherlands and Singapore has boosted McLaren's chances of claiming their first constructors' championship since 1998, with the Woking outfit currently sitting above Red Bull by 41 points.
READ MORE: Hamilton reveals long term health concerns
Quadrant announces loss
Away from the track, however, things are not going to plan for the young Brit, following an announcement from a company that he founded.
Norris, like many F1 stars, has become interested in Esports in recent years, and founded Quadrant in 2020 following the success of his streams with other F1 stars during lockdown.
Quadrant has since amassed almost one million subscribers on YouTube, and have been involved in collaborations with YouTube sensations Sidemen, and the likes of WillNE and AngryGinge.
The idea of Quadrant was to combine Norris' love for racing, gaming and content creation. However, the company now seems to be taking a hit.
Following the release of their financial statement, it appears Quadrant have slumped into the red, revealing a negative total equity of £405,221 for 2023.
Norris' father Adam Norris holds a big stake in the company, as do McLaren CEO Zak Brown and F1 design genius Adrian Newey, through various different companies.
READ MORE: Kelly Piquet drops cryptic Verstappen future clue
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Horner admits Ricciardo REGRET over brushing failure
- 3 minutes ago
F1 team project ROCKED after team boss exit confirmed
- 1 hour ago
Costly Verstappen tribute revealed after major milestone
- 2 hours ago
Horner reveals F1 champion SAVED Ricciardo job after Marko axing threats
- 3 hours ago
Norris suffers HUGE loss after major statement released
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton Ferrari verdict declared over 'DANGEROUS' tactic
- Today 08:27
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec