Norris suffers HUGE loss after major statement released

Lando Norris is facing a bitterly disappointing loss, following a major announcement.

The 24-year-old is currently embroiled in a championship battle with three-time world champion Max Verstappen, sitting 52 points behind the Dutchman.

2024 has already been a memorable season for the Brit, who has managed to claim his first three career victories in Formula 1.

Wins in Miami, the Netherlands and Singapore has boosted McLaren's chances of claiming their first constructors' championship since 1998, with the Woking outfit currently sitting above Red Bull by 41 points.

Lando Norris has had a brilliant 2024 season

Many drivers have become involved in gaming in recent years

Quadrant announces loss

Away from the track, however, things are not going to plan for the young Brit, following an announcement from a company that he founded.

Norris, like many F1 stars, has become interested in Esports in recent years, and founded Quadrant in 2020 following the success of his streams with other F1 stars during lockdown.

Quadrant has since amassed almost one million subscribers on YouTube, and have been involved in collaborations with YouTube sensations Sidemen, and the likes of WillNE and AngryGinge.

The idea of Quadrant was to combine Norris' love for racing, gaming and content creation. However, the company now seems to be taking a hit.

Following the release of their financial statement, it appears Quadrant have slumped into the red, revealing a negative total equity of £405,221 for 2023.

Norris' father Adam Norris holds a big stake in the company, as do McLaren CEO Zak Brown and F1 design genius Adrian Newey, through various different companies.

