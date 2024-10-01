Hamilton reveals long term health concerns
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has opened up on mental health struggles he suffered as a child, providing an update for fans.
The 39-year-old is largely considered to be one of the best F1 drivers to ever grace the sport, leading the all-time lists for the number of race victories, pole positions and podiums.
Hamilton's seven world championships are equalled by only one man in Michael Schumacher, the German legend whom Hamilton will emulate by joining Ferrari in 2025.
The Brit will hope to claim an unprecedented eighth title at Ferrari, and has signed a contract that will see him race well into his forties.
Hamilton's depression struggles
While the Mercedes driver has struggled for form in each of the last three seasons, 2024 has seen him banish the race victory drought that had been in place since 2021, claiming wins at the British and Belgian grands prix.
Those two victories were Hamilton's 104th and 105th in the sport, extending his record as the F1's most decorated driver.
Now, Hamilton has opened up on struggles he faced during the early phase of his career. The Brit joined F1 in 2007 aged 22 having won the GP2 championship the season before.
"When I was in my twenties I had some really difficult phases," Hamilton revealed in an interview with The Times. "I mean, I’ve struggled with mental health through my life."
Asked to expand on that, the seven-time champion said: "Depression. From a very early age, when I was, like, 13. I think it was the pressure of the racing and struggling at school. The bullying. I had no one to talk to.
"I spoke to one woman, years ago, but that wasn’t really helpful. I would like to find someone today.
"You’re learning about things that have been passed down to you from your parents, noticing those patterns, how you react to things, how you can change those. So what might have angered me in the past doesn’t anger me today. I am so much more refined."
