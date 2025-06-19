F1 team announce famous RETURN after 39 years

One of F1's biggest names has announced the return of an iconic car ahead of this summer's Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Williams will link up with with Honda to restore the 1986 constructors' championship-winning vehicle driven by legendary racer Nigel Mansell, with the Brit set to get behind the wheel once again on July 12 for the first time since that historic campaign.

Joining Mansell will be former Williams race winners Thierry Boutsen and Ricciardo Patrese, as well as team ambassador and Sky Sports pundit Karun Chandhok.

Team principle James Vowles said: “It’s an incredible privilege to celebrate Williams’ rich history at Goodwood, showcasing two of the team’s most iconic cars.

"The restored FW11 represents a historic collaboration between Atlassian Williams Racing and Honda Motor Co., Ltd, a partnership that defined an era of engineering excellence and championship success.

"Alongside the legendary FW14B, seeing these cars together at Goodwood is a powerful reminder of our rich racing legacy.

"This event perfectly honours the heritage and innovation that continue to inspire our team today.”

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is one of the highlights on the motorsport calendar

Excitement builds for Goodwood Festival of Speed

Honda Racing Corporation president Koji Watanabe also shared his excitement ahead of the event, which takes place between July 10-13.

“In Honda’s F1 journey since 1964, the FW11 represents a milestone of a perfect combination of engine performance and chassis dynamics," he said.

"Its return to the track at Goodwood, is a fitting celebration of 75 years of Formula 1 and endorses the legacy of engineering excellence and competitive spirit we helped build together over many years.”

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is a worldwide-renowned annual celebration of motorsport event that attracts visitors from all over the globe, and in 2025, will pay special tribute to F1 in its 75th anniversary year.

Those who have attended over the past three decades include the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen and Niki Lauda, and remains one of the most eagerly anticipated weekends on the calendar.

