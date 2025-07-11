Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025: Which F1 drivers are in the line-up?

Britain’s home of motorsport, the Goodwood Estate, will once again host the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend as motorsport fans look to the iconic hill climb for some action away from the F1 calendar.

Last weekend marked another icon of motorsport in the UK as the British Grand Prix returned to Silverstone, where home hero Lando Norris claimed his maiden victory in Northamptonshire.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver

As the hectic 24-race calendar takes a break before the next round at Spa-Francorchamps, many F1 drivers and champions, both past and present, will descend on Goodwood for this year's Festival of Speed.

'The Winning Formula – Champions and Challengers' is the theme for the 2025 event and marks the largest celebration of F1 ever seen at Goodwood to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the championship.

As a result, some of the current grid's drivers and legendary champions of the past will take to the hill in a wide variety of machinery to showcase the rich history of the pinnacle of motorsport.

So, who can you expect to see at this year's extravaganza between Thursday, July 10 and Sunday, July 13?

READ MORE: Goodwood Festival of Speed vs Revival: Which event is the ultimate for petrolheads?

Stars of 2025 F1 grid head to Goodwood Festival of Speed

Nine of the current F1 teams are in attendance this year and there are 34 F1 drivers in total expected at FOS, so who out of the current F1 grid will be making an appearance?

Haas team-mates Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman will both be in attendance alongside Sauber rookie Gabriel Bortoleto and Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson, who already stunned the Goodwood crowds by showing off his rally skills on Thursday.

Williams F1 team will once again play a large role in the weekend as F1 Academy star Lia Block, driver and ambassador Jamie Chadwick, and team principal James Vowles all take to the wheel of the iconic FW14B.

Mercedes F1 reserve driver Valtteri Bottas has also been confirmed, alongside a whole host of names from the sport to complete the line-up.

They are: Felipe Massa, David Coulthard, Jacky Ickx, Patrick Friesacher, Marc Gene, Riccardo Patrese, Stefan Johansson, Thierry Boutsen, Jonathan Palmer, Emanuele Pirro, Karl Wendlinger, Arturo Merzario, Gerhard Berger , Mark Webber, John Watson, Johnny Herbert, Kevin Magnussen, Derek Bell, David Brabham, Bruno Senna, and Karun Chandhok.

F1 champions Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve are both attending Goodwood FOS 2025

F1 champions out in full force for Festival of Speed

28 championship-winning F1 cars will be seen both on the hill and on display for this weekend's Goodwood F1 takeover, but below is the full list of iconic drivers you can expect to see this weekend.

FOS have secured eight F1 champions for this year's event, with Alain Prost, Sir Jackie Stewart, Emerson Fittipaldi, Mario Andretti, Nigel Mansell, Mika Hakkinen, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve all expected to make an appearance.

With a combined record of 15 titles, Goodwood's 2025 FOS boasts an impressive line-up of F1 champions and legends.

Thursday kicked off the F1 action at Goodwood but the event live stream is FREE to watch via their YouTube channel all weekend, so be sure to tune in and watch the champion's take on the hill!

READ MORE: Reason for Christian Horner's Red Bull sacking 'revealed'

Related