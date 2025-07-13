F1 champion claims Ferrari have 'lost something' amid Lewis Hamilton arrival

F1 champion Nigel Mansell has admitted he feels Ferrari lost something across the winter break prior to Lewis Hamilton's arrival to the team.

Hamilton opted to leave Mercedes in 2024 following 12 years with the Silver Arrows where he collected six of his seven drivers' titles.

Having experienced a severe victory drought between 2021 and 2024, Hamilton was hoping to find a new lease of life with the Scuderia, but having reached the halfway point of the 2025 championship, the 40-year old has failed to step on a grand prix podium in red.

Mansell spent two seasons competing for Ferrari himself, driving for the Maranello-based outfit in 1989 and 1990 before rejoining his former Williams team for 1991 and 1992, the year in which he won the championship.

This weekend, the 1992 champ took to the iconic Goodwood Estate for the 2025 Festival of Speed where he was joined by an illustrious list of fellow champions.

Nigel Mansell has often praised the success of fellow British F1 champion Lewis Hamilton

Mansell wishing for Ferrari comeback

Mansell piloted his championship-winning FW14B and a newly-restored FW11 at Goodwood FOS this year, as well as taking to the balcony in a celebration of F1's rich history.

During his balcony appearance, Mansell was asked about Hamilton's switch to Ferrari, with the champion replying: "I think it’s fantastic, he earns in one year what I got, well, I needed another ten years to earn!

"No, Lewis is fantastic, a great world champion, and I wish him and Ferrari well.

"I just wish Ferrari would get something back that they had last year, because they should be competing at the top, and they’ve lost something this winter," Mansell concluded.

Ferrari indeed appear to have lost something they possessed last season where Hamilton's predecessor Carlos Sainz was able to pilot his scarlet car to a podium finish alongside Charles Leclerc on three occasions.

That's three more double podiums than Ferrari have managed with their new driver duo, with Hamilton's sprint race win in China the only real sign of potential across his debut season.

It seems that Hamilton is already looking to 2026, having recently stated that perhaps the only benefit of the Scuderia's slump is the fact that he now knows exactly what he doesn't want from next year's car, which he claims will feature much more of his 'DNA'.

F1 HEADLINES: Sergio Perez comeback given green light as Cadillac boss issues line-up statement

READ MORE: Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit

Related