Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025: Start times, schedule and how to watch FREE live stream

​​Goodwood's iconic British summer tradition, Festival of Speed, returns to celebrate some of F1's most innovative names and machinery this weekend.

The thrilling event is set to ignite the Goodwood Estate once again from Thursday, July 10 to Sunday, July 13, 2025.

The Festival of Speed is held annually in West Sussex, England, and is a multi-day extravaganza that brings together fans from all corners of the motorsport world.

In the early 1990s, Lord March inherited the estate and was keen on reviving the racing spirit at Goodwood. In 1993, he hosted a Sunday event on the estate after being denied permission to hold a race.

What began as a one-day event has grown into a celebrated tribute to motorsport heritage, displaying not only the glorious past but also the exciting present and future.

Once again, F1 will play a central role in the FOS as the sport celebrates its 75th anniversary of the world championship in 2025.

This year's theme, 'The Winning Formula – Champions and Challengers' pays homage to F1 in a year of celebrations for the sport, with the 2025 event set to be the biggest celebration of F1 that Goodwood has ever hosted.

1992 F1 champion Nigel Mansell will be just one big name present at the 2025 FOS

FOS will pay homage to champions from a variety of racing series, including WRC, World Endurance Championship, Formula E, IndyCar, NASCAR, MotoGP and World Superbikes which will all be represented around the Goodwood Estate.

Rally legend Colin McRae will be remembered at the event, with the FOS celebrating his achievement of becoming the first British driver to win the World Rally Championship in 1995 Championship.

A wide array of machinery responsible for game-changing advances in speed and technology will be commemorated, with F1 design legend Gordon Murray and his 60-year career the theme of this year's Central Feature.

Which F1 drivers will be at 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed?

Alongside a showing of F1 icons, champions and gorgeous machinery, another draw for F1 fans will be the star-studded driver line-up from the current grid.

The stars of the 2025 grid who will be making an appearance at the festival this weekend are Haas team-mates Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman, Sauber rookie Gabriel Bortoleto, and Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson.

The list of former F1 drivers and champions making an appearance is extensive to celebrate F175, and includes Alain Prost, Sir Jackie Stewart, Emerson Fittipaldi, Damon Hill, Mario Andretti, Nigel Mansell, Jacques Villeneuve and Mika Hakkinen.

But this year's event isn't just about the rich history of F1, 2025's FOS will also see a variety of new cars being showcased, including the Lamborghini Temerario, Ferrari F80 and McLaren W1, which will be making its public debut at the event- a must-see for any motorsport fan and car lover.

F1 legends such as Damon Hill will be celebrating the sport at Goodwood's FOS

2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed - Full schedule

The Festival of Speed kicks off in full force on Thursday, July 10, with a packed schedule running all the way through to Sunday, July 13.

FOS - DAY 1: Thursday, July 10

Show Day Time (BST) Car Parks Open Thursday 06:30am Gates Open Thursday 07:00am The Duke of Richmond Opens Festival of Speed Hillclimb Thursday 08:30am Manufacturer Experiential Run 1 Thursday 08:30am Bonhams Auction Viewing Opens Thursday 09:00am Forest Rally Stage Presented by Subaru Opens Thursday 09:00am Britpart Off-Road Arena Opens Thursday 09:00am Batch 1: The Winning Formula Thursday 09:10am Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes Thursday 09:55am Goodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show Thursday 10:30am Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions Thursday 10:40am Manufacturer Experiential Run 2 Thursday 11:30am Air Display: The Red Arrows Thursday 11:45am Batch 6: Supercar Run Thursday 12:20pm Goodwood Action Sports: Show Thursday 12:30pm Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs Thursday 01:20pm Gordon Murray Automotive Central Feature Moment Thursday 01:50pm Manufacturer Experiential Run 3 Thursday 02:10pm Red Arrows Photo Signing Thursday 02:50pm Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes Thursday 02:55pm Goodwood Action Sports: Show Thursday 03:00pm Batch 2: WorldSBK, Colin McRae, Drift, Ultimate Touring Cars, Derek Bell, F1-75 Prologue & Pioneers Thursday 03:45pm Derek Bell Balcony Moment Thursday 04:20pm Batch 6: Supercar Run Thursday 04:35pm Red Arrows Photo Signing Thursday 05:00pm Goodwood Action Sports: BMX High Jump Competition Thursday 05:30pm Manufacturer Experiential Run 4 Thursday 05:35pm Hillclimb Closes Thursday 06:15pm Festival of Speed closes for the day Thursday 07:00pm

FOS - DAY 2: Friday, July 11

Show Day Time (BST) Car Parks Open Friday 06:30am Gates Open Friday 07:00am Batch 1: The Winning Formula Friday 08:30am Bonhams Auction Viewing Opens Friday 09:00am Forest Rally Stage Presented by Subaru Opens Friday 09:00am Britpart Off-Road Arena Opens Friday 09:00am Batch 2: WorldSBK, Colin McRae, Drift, Ultimate Touring Cars, Derek Bell, F1-75 Prologue & Pioneers Friday 09:15am Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions Friday 10:05am Goodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show Friday 10:30am Batch 6: Supercar Run Friday 10:55am Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs Friday 11:40am Gordon Murray Automotive Central Feature Moment Friday 12:10pm Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes Friday 12:30pm Air Display: The Red Arrows Friday 01:00pm Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions Friday 01:25pm Goodwood Action Sports: Show Friday 01:30pm Carl Fogarty Balcony Moment Friday 01:55pm Bonhams Cars Motor Car Auction Friday 02:00pm Batch 6: Supercar Run Friday 02:15pm Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs Friday 03:10pm Goodwood Action Sports: Show Friday 03:30pm Timed Practice Friday 04:00pm Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes Friday 04:50pm Goodwood Action Sports: BMX Best Trick Competition Friday 05:30pm Batch 1 & Batch 2: Demonstration Friday 05:35pm Hillclimb Closes Friday 06:30pm Festival of Speed closes for the day Friday 07:00pm

FOS - DAY 3: Saturday, July 12

Show Day Time (BST) Car Parks Open Saturday 06:30am Gates Open Saturday 07:00am Batch 2: WorldSBK, Colin McRae, Drift, Ultimate Touring Cars, Derek Bell, F1-75 Prologue & Pioneers Saturday 08:30am Forest Rally Stage Presented by Subaru Opens Saturday 09:00am Britpart Off-Road Arena Opens Saturday 09:00am Batch 6: Supercar Run Saturday 09:15am Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs Saturday 10:10am Goodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show Saturday 10:30am Batch 1: The Winning Formula Saturday 10:55am Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions Saturday 11:50am Gordon Murray Automotive Central Feature Moment Saturday 12:20pm Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes Saturday 12:35pm Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs Saturday 01:20pm Goodwood Action Sports: Show Saturday 01:30pm Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions Saturday 02:05pm Champions Balcony Moment Saturday 02:45pm Batch 6: Supercar Run Saturday 03:00pm Goodwood Action Sports: Show Saturday 03:30pm Timed Practice Saturday 03:55pm Batch 1 & Batch 2: Demonstration Saturday 04:50pm Goodwood Action Sports: Freestyle Motocross Best Trick Competition Saturday 05:30pm Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes Saturday 05:40pm Hillclimb Closes Saturday 06:30pm Festival of Speed closes for the day Saturday 07:00pm

FOS - DAY 4: Sunday, July 13

Show Day Time (BST) Car Parks Open Sunday 06:30am Gates Open Sunday 07:00am Holy Communion Sunday 08:00am Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes Sunday 08:30am Forest Rally Stage Presented by Subaru Opens Sunday 09:00am Britpart Off-Road Arena Opens Sunday 09:00am Batch 1: The Winning Formula Sunday 09:20am Batch 6: Supercar Run Sunday 10:05am Goodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show Sunday 10:30am Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions Sunday 11:00am Ultimate F1 Grid Sunday 11:00am Goodwood Action Sports: FMX Best Trick Competition Sunday 11:00am Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs Sunday 11:55am Air Display: The Red Arrows Sunday 12:20pm Goodwood Action Sports: Show Sunday 12:30pm Batch 2: WorldSBK, Colin McRae, Drift, Ultimate Touring Cars, Derek Bell, F1-75 Prologue & Pioneers Sunday 12:40pm Gordon Murray Automotive Central Feature Moment Sunday 01:15pm Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes Sunday 01:25pm Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions Sunday 02:15pm Goodwood Action Sports: Show Sunday 02:30pm Alain Prost Balcony Moment Sunday 02:45pm Shoot-Out Flypast: The Red Arrows Sunday 03:05pm Shoot-Out Final Sunday 03:05pm Batch 6: Supercar Run Sunday 04:15pm Goodwood Action Sports: Mountain Bike Best Trick Competition Sunday 04:30pm Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs Sunday 05:10pm Batch 1 & Batch 2: Demonstration Sunday 05:55pm Hillclimb Closes Sunday 06:35pm Festival of Speed closes for the day Sunday 07:00pm

How to watch the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed live

You can watch the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed via their FREE live stream on the official Goodwood Road & Racing YouTube channel:

