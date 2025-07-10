close global

Goodwood Festival of speed entrance 2023

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025: Start times, schedule and how to watch FREE live stream

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025: Start times, schedule and how to watch FREE live stream

Goodwood Festival of speed entrance 2023

​​Goodwood's iconic British summer tradition, Festival of Speed, returns to celebrate some of F1's most innovative names and machinery this weekend.

The thrilling event is set to ignite the Goodwood Estate once again from Thursday, July 10 to Sunday, July 13, 2025.

The Festival of Speed is held annually in West Sussex, England, and is a multi-day extravaganza that brings together fans from all corners of the motorsport world.

In the early 1990s, Lord March inherited the estate and was keen on reviving the racing spirit at Goodwood. In 1993, he hosted a Sunday event on the estate after being denied permission to hold a race.

What began as a one-day event has grown into a celebrated tribute to motorsport heritage, displaying not only the glorious past but also the exciting present and future.

Once again, F1 will play a central role in the FOS as the sport celebrates its 75th anniversary of the world championship in 2025.

This year's theme, 'The Winning Formula – Champions and Challengers' pays homage to F1 in a year of celebrations for the sport, with the 2025 event set to be the biggest celebration of F1 that Goodwood has ever hosted.

1992 F1 champion Nigel Mansell will be just one big name present at the 2025 FOS

FOS will pay homage to champions from a variety of racing series, including WRC, World Endurance Championship, Formula E, IndyCar, NASCAR, MotoGP and World Superbikes which will all be represented around the Goodwood Estate.

Rally legend Colin McRae will be remembered at the event, with the FOS celebrating his achievement of becoming the first British driver to win the World Rally Championship in 1995 Championship.

A wide array of machinery responsible for game-changing advances in speed and technology will be commemorated, with F1 design legend Gordon Murray and his 60-year career the theme of this year's Central Feature.

Which F1 drivers will be at 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed?

Alongside a showing of F1 icons, champions and gorgeous machinery, another draw for F1 fans will be the star-studded driver line-up from the current grid.

The stars of the 2025 grid who will be making an appearance at the festival this weekend are Haas team-mates Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman, Sauber rookie Gabriel Bortoleto, and Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson.

The list of former F1 drivers and champions making an appearance is extensive to celebrate F175, and includes Alain Prost, Sir Jackie Stewart, Emerson Fittipaldi, Damon Hill, Mario Andretti, Nigel Mansell, Jacques Villeneuve and Mika Hakkinen.

But this year's event isn't just about the rich history of F1, 2025's FOS will also see a variety of new cars being showcased, including the Lamborghini Temerario, Ferrari F80 and McLaren W1, which will be making its public debut at the event- a must-see for any motorsport fan and car lover.

F1 legends such as Damon Hill will be celebrating the sport at Goodwood's FOS

2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed - Full schedule

The Festival of Speed kicks off in full force on Thursday, July 10, with a packed schedule running all the way through to Sunday, July 13.

FOS - DAY 1: Thursday, July 10

Show Day Time (BST)
Car Parks OpenThursday06:30am
Gates OpenThursday07:00am
The Duke of Richmond Opens Festival of Speed HillclimbThursday08:30am
Manufacturer Experiential Run 1Thursday08:30am
Bonhams Auction Viewing OpensThursday09:00am
Forest Rally Stage Presented by Subaru OpensThursday09:00am
Britpart Off-Road Arena OpensThursday09:00am
Batch 1: The Winning FormulaThursday09:10am
Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road BikesThursday09:55am
Goodwood Action Sports: Warm Up ShowThursday10:30am
Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & ChampionsThursday10:40am
Manufacturer Experiential Run 2Thursday11:30am
Air Display: The Red ArrowsThursday11:45am
Batch 6: Supercar RunThursday12:20pm
Goodwood Action Sports: ShowThursday12:30pm
Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & UnderdogsThursday01:20pm
Gordon Murray Automotive Central Feature MomentThursday01:50pm
Manufacturer Experiential Run 3Thursday02:10pm
Red Arrows Photo SigningThursday02:50pm
Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road BikesThursday02:55pm
Goodwood Action Sports: ShowThursday03:00pm
Batch 2: WorldSBK, Colin McRae, Drift, Ultimate Touring Cars, Derek Bell, F1-75 Prologue & PioneersThursday03:45pm
Derek Bell Balcony MomentThursday04:20pm
Batch 6: Supercar RunThursday04:35pm
Red Arrows Photo SigningThursday05:00pm
Goodwood Action Sports: BMX High Jump CompetitionThursday05:30pm
Manufacturer Experiential Run 4Thursday05:35pm
Hillclimb ClosesThursday06:15pm
Festival of Speed closes for the dayThursday07:00pm

FOS - DAY 2: Friday, July 11

Show Day Time (BST)
Car Parks OpenFriday06:30am
Gates OpenFriday07:00am
Batch 1: The Winning FormulaFriday08:30am
Bonhams Auction Viewing OpensFriday09:00am
Forest Rally Stage Presented by Subaru OpensFriday09:00am
Britpart Off-Road Arena OpensFriday09:00am
Batch 2: WorldSBK, Colin McRae, Drift, Ultimate Touring Cars, Derek Bell, F1-75 Prologue & PioneersFriday09:15am
Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & ChampionsFriday10:05am
Goodwood Action Sports: Warm Up ShowFriday10:30am
Batch 6: Supercar RunFriday10:55am
Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & UnderdogsFriday11:40am
Gordon Murray Automotive Central Feature MomentFriday12:10pm
Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road BikesFriday12:30pm
Air Display: The Red ArrowsFriday01:00pm
Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & ChampionsFriday01:25pm
Goodwood Action Sports: ShowFriday01:30pm
Carl Fogarty Balcony MomentFriday01:55pm
Bonhams Cars Motor Car AuctionFriday02:00pm
Batch 6: Supercar RunFriday02:15pm
Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & UnderdogsFriday03:10pm
Goodwood Action Sports: ShowFriday03:30pm
Timed PracticeFriday04:00pm
Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road BikesFriday04:50pm
Goodwood Action Sports: BMX Best Trick CompetitionFriday05:30pm
Batch 1 & Batch 2: DemonstrationFriday05:35pm
Hillclimb ClosesFriday06:30pm
Festival of Speed closes for the dayFriday07:00pm

FOS - DAY 3: Saturday, July 12

Show Day Time (BST)
Car Parks OpenSaturday06:30am
Gates OpenSaturday07:00am
Batch 2: WorldSBK, Colin McRae, Drift, Ultimate Touring Cars, Derek Bell, F1-75 Prologue & PioneersSaturday08:30am
Forest Rally Stage Presented by Subaru OpensSaturday09:00am
Britpart Off-Road Arena OpensSaturday09:00am
Batch 6: Supercar RunSaturday09:15am
Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & UnderdogsSaturday10:10am
Goodwood Action Sports: Warm Up ShowSaturday10:30am
Batch 1: The Winning FormulaSaturday10:55am
Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & ChampionsSaturday11:50am
Gordon Murray Automotive Central Feature MomentSaturday12:20pm
Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road BikesSaturday12:35pm
Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & UnderdogsSaturday01:20pm
Goodwood Action Sports: ShowSaturday01:30pm
Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & ChampionsSaturday02:05pm
Champions Balcony MomentSaturday02:45pm
Batch 6: Supercar RunSaturday03:00pm
Goodwood Action Sports: ShowSaturday03:30pm
Timed PracticeSaturday03:55pm
Batch 1 & Batch 2: DemonstrationSaturday04:50pm
Goodwood Action Sports: Freestyle Motocross Best Trick CompetitionSaturday05:30pm
Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road BikesSaturday05:40pm
Hillclimb ClosesSaturday06:30pm
Festival of Speed closes for the daySaturday07:00pm

FOS - DAY 4: Sunday, July 13

Show Day Time (BST)
Car Parks OpenSunday06:30am
Gates OpenSunday07:00am
Holy CommunionSunday08:00am
Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road BikesSunday08:30am
Forest Rally Stage Presented by Subaru OpensSunday09:00am
Britpart Off-Road Arena OpensSunday09:00am
Batch 1: The Winning FormulaSunday09:20am
Batch 6: Supercar RunSunday10:05am
Goodwood Action Sports: Warm Up ShowSunday10:30am
Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & ChampionsSunday11:00am
Ultimate F1 GridSunday11:00am
Goodwood Action Sports: FMX Best Trick CompetitionSunday11:00am
Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & UnderdogsSunday11:55am
Air Display: The Red ArrowsSunday12:20pm
Goodwood Action Sports: ShowSunday12:30pm
Batch 2: WorldSBK, Colin McRae, Drift, Ultimate Touring Cars, Derek Bell, F1-75 Prologue & PioneersSunday12:40pm
Gordon Murray Automotive Central Feature MomentSunday01:15pm
Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road BikesSunday01:25pm
Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & ChampionsSunday02:15pm
Goodwood Action Sports: ShowSunday02:30pm
Alain Prost Balcony MomentSunday02:45pm
Shoot-Out Flypast: The Red ArrowsSunday03:05pm
Shoot-Out FinalSunday03:05pm
Batch 6: Supercar RunSunday04:15pm
Goodwood Action Sports: Mountain Bike Best Trick CompetitionSunday04:30pm
Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & UnderdogsSunday05:10pm
Batch 1 & Batch 2: DemonstrationSunday05:55pm
Hillclimb ClosesSunday06:35pm
Festival of Speed closes for the daySunday07:00pm

How to watch the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed live

You can watch the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed via their FREE live stream on the official Goodwood Road & Racing YouTube channel:

