Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025: Start times, schedule and how to watch FREE live stream
Goodwood's iconic British summer tradition, Festival of Speed, returns to celebrate some of F1's most innovative names and machinery this weekend.
The thrilling event is set to ignite the Goodwood Estate once again from Thursday, July 10 to Sunday, July 13, 2025.
The Festival of Speed is held annually in West Sussex, England, and is a multi-day extravaganza that brings together fans from all corners of the motorsport world.
In the early 1990s, Lord March inherited the estate and was keen on reviving the racing spirit at Goodwood. In 1993, he hosted a Sunday event on the estate after being denied permission to hold a race.
What began as a one-day event has grown into a celebrated tribute to motorsport heritage, displaying not only the glorious past but also the exciting present and future.
Once again, F1 will play a central role in the FOS as the sport celebrates its 75th anniversary of the world championship in 2025.
This year's theme, 'The Winning Formula – Champions and Challengers' pays homage to F1 in a year of celebrations for the sport, with the 2025 event set to be the biggest celebration of F1 that Goodwood has ever hosted.
FOS will pay homage to champions from a variety of racing series, including WRC, World Endurance Championship, Formula E, IndyCar, NASCAR, MotoGP and World Superbikes which will all be represented around the Goodwood Estate.
Rally legend Colin McRae will be remembered at the event, with the FOS celebrating his achievement of becoming the first British driver to win the World Rally Championship in 1995 Championship.
A wide array of machinery responsible for game-changing advances in speed and technology will be commemorated, with F1 design legend Gordon Murray and his 60-year career the theme of this year's Central Feature.
Which F1 drivers will be at 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed?
Alongside a showing of F1 icons, champions and gorgeous machinery, another draw for F1 fans will be the star-studded driver line-up from the current grid.
The stars of the 2025 grid who will be making an appearance at the festival this weekend are Haas team-mates Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman, Sauber rookie Gabriel Bortoleto, and Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson.
The list of former F1 drivers and champions making an appearance is extensive to celebrate F175, and includes Alain Prost, Sir Jackie Stewart, Emerson Fittipaldi, Damon Hill, Mario Andretti, Nigel Mansell, Jacques Villeneuve and Mika Hakkinen.
But this year's event isn't just about the rich history of F1, 2025's FOS will also see a variety of new cars being showcased, including the Lamborghini Temerario, Ferrari F80 and McLaren W1, which will be making its public debut at the event- a must-see for any motorsport fan and car lover.
2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed - Full schedule
The Festival of Speed kicks off in full force on Thursday, July 10, with a packed schedule running all the way through to Sunday, July 13.
FOS - DAY 1: Thursday, July 10
|Show
|Day
|Time (BST)
|Car Parks Open
|Thursday
|06:30am
|Gates Open
|Thursday
|07:00am
|The Duke of Richmond Opens Festival of Speed Hillclimb
|Thursday
|08:30am
|Manufacturer Experiential Run 1
|Thursday
|08:30am
|Bonhams Auction Viewing Opens
|Thursday
|09:00am
|Forest Rally Stage Presented by Subaru Opens
|Thursday
|09:00am
|Britpart Off-Road Arena Opens
|Thursday
|09:00am
|Batch 1: The Winning Formula
|Thursday
|09:10am
|Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
|Thursday
|09:55am
|Goodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show
|Thursday
|10:30am
|Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions
|Thursday
|10:40am
|Manufacturer Experiential Run 2
|Thursday
|11:30am
|Air Display: The Red Arrows
|Thursday
|11:45am
|Batch 6: Supercar Run
|Thursday
|12:20pm
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|Thursday
|12:30pm
|Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs
|Thursday
|01:20pm
|Gordon Murray Automotive Central Feature Moment
|Thursday
|01:50pm
|Manufacturer Experiential Run 3
|Thursday
|02:10pm
|Red Arrows Photo Signing
|Thursday
|02:50pm
|Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
|Thursday
|02:55pm
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|Thursday
|03:00pm
|Batch 2: WorldSBK, Colin McRae, Drift, Ultimate Touring Cars, Derek Bell, F1-75 Prologue & Pioneers
|Thursday
|03:45pm
|Derek Bell Balcony Moment
|Thursday
|04:20pm
|Batch 6: Supercar Run
|Thursday
|04:35pm
|Red Arrows Photo Signing
|Thursday
|05:00pm
|Goodwood Action Sports: BMX High Jump Competition
|Thursday
|05:30pm
|Manufacturer Experiential Run 4
|Thursday
|05:35pm
|Hillclimb Closes
|Thursday
|06:15pm
|Festival of Speed closes for the day
|Thursday
|07:00pm
FOS - DAY 2: Friday, July 11
|Show
|Day
|Time (BST)
|Car Parks Open
|Friday
|06:30am
|Gates Open
|Friday
|07:00am
|Batch 1: The Winning Formula
|Friday
|08:30am
|Bonhams Auction Viewing Opens
|Friday
|09:00am
|Forest Rally Stage Presented by Subaru Opens
|Friday
|09:00am
|Britpart Off-Road Arena Opens
|Friday
|09:00am
|Batch 2: WorldSBK, Colin McRae, Drift, Ultimate Touring Cars, Derek Bell, F1-75 Prologue & Pioneers
|Friday
|09:15am
|Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions
|Friday
|10:05am
|Goodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show
|Friday
|10:30am
|Batch 6: Supercar Run
|Friday
|10:55am
|Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs
|Friday
|11:40am
|Gordon Murray Automotive Central Feature Moment
|Friday
|12:10pm
|Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
|Friday
|12:30pm
|Air Display: The Red Arrows
|Friday
|01:00pm
|Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions
|Friday
|01:25pm
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|Friday
|01:30pm
|Carl Fogarty Balcony Moment
|Friday
|01:55pm
|Bonhams Cars Motor Car Auction
|Friday
|02:00pm
|Batch 6: Supercar Run
|Friday
|02:15pm
|Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs
|Friday
|03:10pm
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|Friday
|03:30pm
|Timed Practice
|Friday
|04:00pm
|Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
|Friday
|04:50pm
|Goodwood Action Sports: BMX Best Trick Competition
|Friday
|05:30pm
|Batch 1 & Batch 2: Demonstration
|Friday
|05:35pm
|Hillclimb Closes
|Friday
|06:30pm
|Festival of Speed closes for the day
|Friday
|07:00pm
FOS - DAY 3: Saturday, July 12
|Show
|Day
|Time (BST)
|Car Parks Open
|Saturday
|06:30am
|Gates Open
|Saturday
|07:00am
|Batch 2: WorldSBK, Colin McRae, Drift, Ultimate Touring Cars, Derek Bell, F1-75 Prologue & Pioneers
|Saturday
|08:30am
|Forest Rally Stage Presented by Subaru Opens
|Saturday
|09:00am
|Britpart Off-Road Arena Opens
|Saturday
|09:00am
|Batch 6: Supercar Run
|Saturday
|09:15am
|Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs
|Saturday
|10:10am
|Goodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show
|Saturday
|10:30am
|Batch 1: The Winning Formula
|Saturday
|10:55am
|Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions
|Saturday
|11:50am
|Gordon Murray Automotive Central Feature Moment
|Saturday
|12:20pm
|Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
|Saturday
|12:35pm
|Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs
|Saturday
|01:20pm
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|Saturday
|01:30pm
|Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions
|Saturday
|02:05pm
|Champions Balcony Moment
|Saturday
|02:45pm
|Batch 6: Supercar Run
|Saturday
|03:00pm
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|Saturday
|03:30pm
|Timed Practice
|Saturday
|03:55pm
|Batch 1 & Batch 2: Demonstration
|Saturday
|04:50pm
|Goodwood Action Sports: Freestyle Motocross Best Trick Competition
|Saturday
|05:30pm
|Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
|Saturday
|05:40pm
|Hillclimb Closes
|Saturday
|06:30pm
|Festival of Speed closes for the day
|Saturday
|07:00pm
FOS - DAY 4: Sunday, July 13
|Show
|Day
|Time (BST)
|Car Parks Open
|Sunday
|06:30am
|Gates Open
|Sunday
|07:00am
|Holy Communion
|Sunday
|08:00am
|Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
|Sunday
|08:30am
|Forest Rally Stage Presented by Subaru Opens
|Sunday
|09:00am
|Britpart Off-Road Arena Opens
|Sunday
|09:00am
|Batch 1: The Winning Formula
|Sunday
|09:20am
|Batch 6: Supercar Run
|Sunday
|10:05am
|Goodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show
|Sunday
|10:30am
|Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions
|Sunday
|11:00am
|Ultimate F1 Grid
|Sunday
|11:00am
|Goodwood Action Sports: FMX Best Trick Competition
|Sunday
|11:00am
|Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs
|Sunday
|11:55am
|Air Display: The Red Arrows
|Sunday
|12:20pm
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|Sunday
|12:30pm
|Batch 2: WorldSBK, Colin McRae, Drift, Ultimate Touring Cars, Derek Bell, F1-75 Prologue & Pioneers
|Sunday
|12:40pm
|Gordon Murray Automotive Central Feature Moment
|Sunday
|01:15pm
|Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
|Sunday
|01:25pm
|Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions
|Sunday
|02:15pm
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|Sunday
|02:30pm
|Alain Prost Balcony Moment
|Sunday
|02:45pm
|Shoot-Out Flypast: The Red Arrows
|Sunday
|03:05pm
|Shoot-Out Final
|Sunday
|03:05pm
|Batch 6: Supercar Run
|Sunday
|04:15pm
|Goodwood Action Sports: Mountain Bike Best Trick Competition
|Sunday
|04:30pm
|Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs
|Sunday
|05:10pm
|Batch 1 & Batch 2: Demonstration
|Sunday
|05:55pm
|Hillclimb Closes
|Sunday
|06:35pm
|Festival of Speed closes for the day
|Sunday
|07:00pm
How to watch the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed live
You can watch the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed via their FREE live stream on the official Goodwood Road & Racing YouTube channel:
