Red Bull in embarrassing crash at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Red Bull F1 team suffered an embarrassing crash at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last weekend in front of a crowd of shocked fans.

The Goodwood Estate is widely considered the home of British motorsport and every year hosts an impressive collection of the most prestigious road cars and F1 machinery from around the world.

This year's event was themed ‘The Winning Formula – Champions and Challengers,’ where title winners were celebrated across a variety of racing series including the World Superbike Championship, WRC, IndyCar, and of course, F1.

As the sport celebrates 75 years of the championship, icons such as Nigel Mansell, Jacques Villeneuve and David Coulthard all took to the hill in some of F1's most legendary machines.

But not everything went smooth sailing. Red Bull's championship-winning car from 2012 met a sticky end, with a clip emerging via social media which showed the RB8 in a bizarre crash.

Goodwood Festival of Speed is one of the most iconic events in the motorsport calendar

Vettel's Red Bull meets unfortunate end

With 14 title victories across the constructors' and drivers' championships, Red Bull naturally played a pivotal role in the weekend's schedule.

Liam Lawson attended the event where he piloted Red Bull's 2011 RB7, complete with a Racing Bulls livery, and former F1 star Coulthard also treated the crowd by taking Sebastian Vettel's RB8 for a spin.

But on the final day of the festival, esports driver Sebastian Job took over driving duties and headed straight into the hay bales in the RB8.

Job is a professional simracer, a two-time iRacing World Champion and Esports World Cup Team Champion, but whilst preparing for a run up the hill on Sunday, he appeared to experience an issue with the car.

Seemingly unable to turn right on the course at the estate, Job instead found himself in a low-speed collision with the hay, prompting Red Bull team members to come running.

The driver thankfully appeared unharmed, but the same could not be said for Vettel's RB8, with another clip online showing that the RB8's front nose cone had been dislodged in the accident.

