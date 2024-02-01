Lewis Hamilton's sensational move to Ferrari throws the F1 driver market into chaos as we look at the lineup for the 2025 season.

The bombshell news of seven-time world champion leaving Mercedes for Maranello has sent shockwaves through the F1 world. This unprecedented move marks a seismic shift in the landscape, leaving everyone scrambling to predict the domino effect which will reshape the driver market.

With Sainz eyeing the vacant Mercedes seat and Alonso possibly making another incredible switch, a game of musical chairs is set to unfold, leaving every team's lineup in question.

Now, let's dive into the potential driver pairings and contract situations on each team.

F1 Driver Lineup

Here's a rundown of who will be racing where in 2025:

Red Bull: Max Verstappen's contract extends until 2028, making him the immovable rock at Red Bull. His teammate Sergio Perez's deal expires in 2024, leaving the second seat open for 2025.

Will they retain the Mexican? Or will Fernando Alonso, nearing the twilight of his career, be drawn to a potential title contender as recent rumours suggest?

Mercedes: Of course, losing Hamilton is a monumental blow, but Sainz's potential arrival offers exciting possibilities.

The Spaniard has proven his talent at Ferrari and could seamlessly transition into the Brackley-based team alongside George Russell, who recently inked a contract extension until the end of the 2025 season.

Ferrari: The arrival of Hamilton solidifies Ferrari's commitment to challenging for the championship. Charles Leclerc's new multi-year deal ensures stability, while Hamilton's experience and star power could be a game-changer.

McLaren: Both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are locked in for 2025 after inking multi-year extensions through the end of the 2026 season.

Aston Martin: Lance Stroll's position seems secure with a rolling contract, while Alonso's contract is believed to expire at the end of 2024. That would potentially leave a seat open for 2025.

Alpine: The French team will continue with their all-French line-up in 2024, with Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon both under contract until the end of the season. After that, it is game on...

Haas: The American team retained Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg for 2024, with both contracts running until the end of the season. It will be up to Haas' new boss, Ayao Komatsu, to decide whether to keep the drivers for 2025 and beyond.

Stake F1 Team: Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will drive for the team in 2024 for the third year in a row. The Finn signed a contract that will last until the end of the 2025 season, while the Chinese driver's deal will expire at the end of 2024. So one seat vacant for 2025...

Visa Cash App RB: Daniel Ricciardo will stay alongside Yuki Tsunoda until the end of the 2024 season. Both seats will be up for grabs in 2025.

Williams: Logan Sergeant and Alexander Albon will also see their contracts expire at the end of the season, meaning two sets open for 2025 as it stands.

