Perez NEW F1 role announced after Red Bull axe

A new role for Sergio Perez in Formula 1 has been announced following the loss of his seat at Red Bull.

2024 proved a challenging year for Perez, who, despite starting the season with four podiums in five races, suffered a huge downturn in form thereon.

However, Perez’s early results convinced Red Bull to extend his contract until 2026 with hopes he would once again improve - a belief that failed to materialise.

The Mexican driver eventually finished the 2024 season P8 in the drivers’ standings, and a significant 285 points behind his team-mate Max Verstappen.

Sergio Perez's performances drastically declined in 2024
Sergio Perez will be replaced with Liam Lawson

Who will replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull?

Perez’s pace deficit in 2024 also contributed to a third place finish in the constructors’ championship for Red Bull, as both McLaren and Ferrari usurped the reigning champions.

As a result, it was made official this week that Perez will be leaving the team ahead of 2025, with Red Bull acting swiftly in announcing his replacement in Liam Lawson.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has since paid tribute to Perez’s tenure at the team, and even offered an insight into the axed star’s new role within the F1 outfit away from the track.

Sergio Perez is set to continue working with the Red Bull team and brand

“Checo, he's been a fantastic member of this team, it's been a tough year for him but he’s a great person and of course has played such a key role in the 2021 drivers’ championship,” Horner told Sky Sports.

“We sat down and discussed it last week. He's decided to take a bit of time out, take a sabbatical from Formula 1 essentially. He'll still be involved with the brand and the team. But he's stepping back from driving duties moving forward.

“It was sad to see him leave the team but it's time for him to spend with his young family as well and reflect on what he wants to do for the future.”

F1 Standings

