Red Bull confirm Perez REPLACEMENT with official team statement

Red Bull Racing have confirmed that they are set to replace Sergio Perez after four seasons with the team.

The 2024 Formula 1 season proved to be a mixed one for the Milton Keynes-based outfit, with success and disappointment in equal measure.

On the one hand, Dutch star Max Verstappen took home the drivers' championship to become a four-time world champion and put himself alongside some of the finest names to have ever driven in the sport.

Elsewhere, however, it was an utter failure in the constructors' championship, dropping to third in the standings and finishing the season 77 points behind champions McLaren.

Sergio Perez has lost his Red Bull seat

McLaren claimed the 2024 constructors' championship

Who is replacing Sergio Perez?

A big part of Red Bull's constructors' downfall was the lack of points-scoring finishes from their second driver, Perez.

2024 proved a massive struggle for the Mexican, who did not register a podium finish after the Chinese Grand Prix back in April, nor a finish inside the top five since the Miami Grand Prix in May.

In the end, Perez finished the season 285 points behind his championship-winning team-mate, and Red Bull have now acted to remove him, despite having handed him a new contract just six months ago.

After Perez announced the news on his social media channels, Red Bull also confirmed that he was being replaced with a follow-up statement.

"Gracias por todo Checo," the statement began, which translates to 'Thank you for everything Checo'.

"After four successful seasons together, Sergio Perez and Oracle Red Bull Racing have reached an agreement to part ways for 2025."

At this stage, it remains unclear who will come in for Perez and race alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2025.

VCARB drivers Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda seem the most likely candidates, with team chief Christian Horner confirming those names were on the shortlist should Perez depart.

A promotion for either Lawson or Tsunoda could also see F2 star Isack Hadjar promoted to the F1 grid at VCARB.

