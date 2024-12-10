Horner reveals Red Bull SHORTLIST amid Perez replacement rumours

Christian Horner has revealed some of the options that could step in at Red Bull if a driver change is needed, with speculation rife regarding Sergio Perez's future with the team.

The Mexican star endured a disappointing end to the F1 campaign, forced to retire early on in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after contact and a spin.

Perez’s DNF encapsulated the nightmare year he has had with Red Bull, as does the fact he ended 2024 sitting eighth in the drivers’ standings, 285 points behind team-mate Max Verstappen.

The 34-year-old’s failure to deliver consistent points for Red Bull in 2024 has also proved massively costly to the team in the constructors' standings, where they ended up third behind Ferrari and 2024 champions McLaren.

Speculation over Sergio Perez's Red Bull future is rife

Sergio Perez has failed to stand on the podium since the Chinese GP in April

Christian Horner reveals Sergio Perez replacement shortlist

Prior to the Abu Dhabi GP, reports claimed that Perez would be replaced for the 2025 season after his poor run of results, despite the Red Bull star's contract with the team until the end of 2026.

Speaking to the media at the season finale, Horner discussed Perez’s role at Red Bull and praised his contribution over the last few seasons. The Red Bull boss, however, also reeled through some of the team's options that could replace him if they decide a change is needed.

“Checo has been a very important part of our team. He's done a tremendous job for us,” Horner said.

“If you think back, you know, only three years to that 2021 final, you know, two Constructors' Championship that he's contributed to as well.

Christian Horner discusses Red Bull talent pool

“So there's huge respect for Checo within the team and nobody likes to see him struggling like the way he has. And, you know, we'll sit down and discuss things after the season. “We're fortunate that we've got a tremendous pool of talent. It was good to see Isack Hadjar getting a run out as well in free practice there. We've got two talented drivers in VCARB.

"But until the situation is clear with Sergio and what he wants to do, everything else is purely speculation.”

