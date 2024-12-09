Marko drops Perez contract BOMBSHELL at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has dropped some major news regarding Sergio Perez's future with the team.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix proved to be another poor race for the Mexican, forced to retire in the early stages of the race after being hit on the opening lap at Yas Marina Circuit.

While Perez couldn't be put at fault for the incident, it comes at an awful time for the driver, with speculation over his future already rife, with some reports last week even suggesting that the decision to replace him next season - despite him having a contract for 2025 - has already been made.

This comes after an incredibly underwhelming 2024 campaign that seems to have gone from bad to worse in the last month or two.

Sergio Perez did not finish the Abu Dhabi GP

Speculation over Perez's Red Bull future is rife

Will Sergio Perez stay at Red Bull?

Perez's last podium came at the Chinese Grand Prix back in April, for example, whilst his last top-five finish came at the Miami Grand Prix in May.

The Mexican ended the season 285 points behind team-mate Max Verstappen, costing Red Bull massively in the constructors' championship fight.

Speaking during the Abu Dhabi GP weekend, Marko confirmed that a decision over Perez's future will be made later on Monday.

"The key people will meet on Monday, and a decision will be made," the Red Bull chief explained to Sky Germany.

Helmut Marko has confirmed a decision will be made regarding Perez tomorrow

"Whether there will be a press release on Monday announcing who will drive, I can’t say.

"Monday’s meeting will lead to an internal decision, but when it will be made public, I don’t know yet."

When pushed by Ralf Schumacher regarding rumours that Perez might leave with a payout due to being contracted next season, Marko responded: "I don’t want to pre-empt these discussions, but, of course, all parties are trying to find a positive resolution."

