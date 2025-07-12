Laurent Mekies issues telling response to Christian Horner Red Bull sacking

New Red Bull F1 team principal Laurent Mekies has hinted at the enormity of the task he faces in replacing Christian Horner.

Horner was relieved of his operational duties at Red Bull, both as CEO and team principal, on Wednesday morning.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen wants answers as star driver summoned to team HQ

Mekies has stepped up from his position in charge at VCARB to try and find the competitive edge that Red Bull have been lacking for some time.

Max Verstappen has amassed 165 of the 172 points the team have secured in the constructors' standings – but the team are still a staggering 288 points behind leaders McLaren.

Horner has been synonymous with the team for 20 years as their only team principal until this week, and Mekies is aware of the shoes he has to fill with Horner's dismissal.

"It still feels unreal to be here and not to see him [Horner]," Mekies said.

"It would be impossible to underestimate the size of the achievement this team has had under 20 years of Christian's leadership.

"I met him 20 years ago when he was the youngest team principal in F1 and it's unbelievable to see how he's turned this place to the level it is now.

"That journey, the many titles and wins. Christian is also the guy, with Helmut [Marko] and Oliver {Mintzlaff] that brought me back to the Red Bull family two years ago. All the first thoughts are with him today."

Laurent Mekies is the new man in charge at Red Bull

Mekies: Red Bull can turn things around

Addressing the team's decline on the track, the new Red Bull boss was optimistic that they have what it takes to get back to winning ways.

"I look at this team as most outside look at them, we see the very best people in the world at what they do," Mekies added.

"That's what this team is, even from being a competitor previously you look at Red Bull Racing as being the sharpest team, having managed to accumulate the best talent to work together.

"It is a privilege to join the team and the focus will be on making sure all the talented people here have what they need to perform at their best, because they are already the very best.

"We will be focussing on that and making sure the Red Bull energy is flowing through the team. We are not underestimating the challenge ahead, we will need everybody and we will go about it together and I am sure with everyone's contributions we will tackle this challenge."

READ MORE: Reason for Christian Horner's Red Bull sacking 'revealed'

Related