F1 Qualifying Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Qualifying Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
The crucial Monaco qualifying session takes place on Saturday, June 6
Qualifying for the 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix takes place today (Saturday, June 6), with Mercedes looking to continue their 100 per cent record for grand prix poles in 2026.
George Russell and Kimi Antonelli have mopped up all of the pole positions so far between them, as their Mercedes team have been the dominant outfit in the sport.
It's meant they have been able to be in a title fight, but Antonelli has taken control of that, now leading Russell by 43 points after four consecutive grand prix victories.
The iconic Monaco track plays host to the sixth round of the 2026 season, but Mercedes' driver duo might not be on their own in the fight for the most important pole position of the season.
Ferrari's dominance over their competitors in low-speed corners make them a real threat in Monaco, where low-speed corners are prevalent.
That means that hometown hero Charles Leclerc is actually the favourite to claim pole with the bookmakers, while his seven-time world champion team-mate Lewis Hamilton is not too far behind in that regard.
Here's how you can catch all of the action in your region!
McLaren have also released new kit worn by Norris and Piastri this weekend in Monaco to celebrate the team’s 1000th grand prix. The collection is available now on the F1 Store and you can even get a discount with our exclusive code: GPFANS17.
READ MORE: Red Bull star causes Monaco GP red flag after Swimming Pool crash
F1 Qualifying Times - 2026 Monaco Grand Prix
The crucial qualifying session gets underway on Saturday, June 6, following the final practice session of the weekend earlier on Saturday.
The light will go green in the pitlane for the drivers at 4pm local time (CEST), when they will then all battle it out for pole position across the next hour or so.
Find the qualifying session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Monaco Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Qualifying - Saturday, June 6, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|16:00 Saturday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|15:00 Saturday
|United States (ET)
|10:00 Saturday
|United States (CT)
|09:00 Saturday
|United States (PT)
|07:00 Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|11:00 Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|22:00 Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|23:30 Saturday
|Australia (AET)
|00:00 Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|08:00 Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|23:00 Saturday
|China (CST)
|22:00 Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|16:00 Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|17:00 Saturday
|India (IST)
|19:30 Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|22:00 Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|17:00 Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|18:00 Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|17:00 Saturday
How to watch 2026 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
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