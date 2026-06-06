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Leclerc smiling next to Hamilton looking serious with sunglasses on in front of Monaco red and white background

F1 Qualifying Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Leclerc smiling next to Hamilton looking serious with sunglasses on in front of Monaco red and white background — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Qualifying Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

The crucial Monaco qualifying session takes place on Saturday, June 6

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Qualifying for the 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix takes place today (Saturday, June 6), with Mercedes looking to continue their 100 per cent record for grand prix poles in 2026.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli have mopped up all of the pole positions so far between them, as their Mercedes team have been the dominant outfit in the sport.

It's meant they have been able to be in a title fight, but Antonelli has taken control of that, now leading Russell by 43 points after four consecutive grand prix victories.

The iconic Monaco track plays host to the sixth round of the 2026 season, but Mercedes' driver duo might not be on their own in the fight for the most important pole position of the season.

Ferrari's dominance over their competitors in low-speed corners make them a real threat in Monaco, where low-speed corners are prevalent.

That means that hometown hero Charles Leclerc is actually the favourite to claim pole with the bookmakers, while his seven-time world champion team-mate Lewis Hamilton is not too far behind in that regard.

Here's how you can catch all of the action in your region!

McLaren have also released new kit worn by Norris and Piastri this weekend in Monaco to celebrate the team’s 1000th grand prix. The collection is available now on the F1 Store and you can even get a discount with our exclusive code: GPFANS17.

READ MORE: Red Bull star causes Monaco GP red flag after Swimming Pool crash

F1 Qualifying Times - 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

The crucial qualifying session gets underway on Saturday, June 6, following the final practice session of the weekend earlier on Saturday.

The light will go green in the pitlane for the drivers at 4pm local time (CEST), when they will then all battle it out for pole position across the next hour or so.

Find the qualifying session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Monaco Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, June 6, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)16:00 Saturday
British Summer Time (BST)15:00 Saturday
United States (ET)10:00 Saturday
United States (CT)09:00 Saturday
United States (PT)07:00 Saturday
Brazil (BRT)11:00 Saturday
Australia (AWST)22:00 Saturday
Australia (ACT)23:30 Saturday
Australia (AET)00:00 Sunday
Mexico (CST)08:00 Saturday
Japan (JST)23:00 Saturday
China (CST)22:00 Saturday
South Africa (SAST)16:00 Saturday
Egypt (EEST)17:00 Saturday
India (IST)19:30 Saturday
Singapore (SGT)22:00 Saturday
Turkey (TRT)17:00 Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)18:00 Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)17:00 Saturday

How to watch 2026 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
*United StatesApple TV
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix

Sam Cook
Written by
Sam Cook - Digital Journalist
Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands.
View full biography

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