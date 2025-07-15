Sky F1 star Naomi Schiff emotional as she teases major pregnancy update

Sky Sports F1 presenter Naomi Schiff has teased an update about her impending baby arrival, as the former racing driver edges closer to her due date.

Schiff announced earlier this year that she was pregnant, with her and husband Alexandre Dedieu expecting their first child together following their wedding in September 2024.

Lewis Hamilton placed his hand on Schiff's baby bump at the British Grand Prix, with Schiff suggesting that her baby was sure to have inherited great racing genes from both herself and Hamilton's kind gesture.

Schiff shared the moment with Hamilton on Instagram earlier this month, where she wrote: "When the spirit of greatness meets the miracle of creation. Baby already wrapped in grace."

Now, the Rwandan-Belgian TV presenter - who formally raced in a variety of different racing series including the W Series and various 24-hour series - has taken to Instagram to provide her followers with an update.

She revealed that her and Dedieu found out the gender of the baby via a gender reveal cake, but cleverly posted the video in black and white so that all was not revealed to her followers.

Whatever the result of the gender reveal, Schiff appeared to be emotional as a lovely video portrayed the happy couple embracing.

The caption of the Instagram video read: "We’re having a... Okay, not quite revealing this just yet! We’re keeping this secret just a little bit longer, hope you don’t mind the wait."

Naomi Schiff joined Sky Sports in 2023

Who is Sky Sports F1 presenter Naomi Schiff?

Schiff was born in Antwerp, Belgium, and has dual-nationality with Rwanda and Belgium, but her racing career began in South Africa.

The 31-year-old competed in single-seater cars in Formula Volkswagen, and has taken part in multiple other disciplines since then, including RC Formula and Supercar Challenge Superlights.

Schiff's career highlights include taking a second-place in class finish in the 24 Hours of the Nurburgring in 2019 and winning the Clio Cup China Series in 2014.

The racing driver previously competed in the 2019 W Series - the all-female racing series prior to the F1 Academy - before retiring from competitive racing, where she joined Sky Sports F1’s coverage as a full-time analyst in 2023.

Since joining Sky she has been a regular on-screen pundit on UK screens during their live coverage of the season.

