All the latest news from the F1 world

Lewis Hamilton has his fingers in all sorts of pies outside of F1 and it looks like something else has gained his interest.

Now we know if Hamilton, who earns around $60m per year at Ferrari, retires he isn't going to be short of a pound or two, but his latest business craze could earn him even more of a fortune.

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Netflix slammed over 'hot drivers' F1 promo: 'Literally the worst representation'

Netflix have got a lot of things right in F1 over the years, after all they produced the blockbuster documentary Drive to Survive.

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The popular series is now in its eighth season and continues to draw in new fans to the sport of a casual persuasion as F1 continues to bask in mainstream focus, but their latest F1 stunt... hasn't gone down well...

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Christian Horner 'intimidation' revealed by Sky Sports star

A Sky Sports pundit has revealed the F1 stars that 'intimidate' them the most with their answer including axed Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

During his tenure as team principal, Horner was a staunch defender of Red Bull and star driver Max Verstappen, with his no-nonsense attitude also spilling into a famous rivalry with Mercedes chief Toto Wolff.

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Jos Verstappen retires after major rally crash

Jos Verstappen, father of four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen, was forced to retire early from the Rallye de Wallonie after a dramatic crash on Sunday morning.

The reigning Belgian rally champion had put on an impressive display on Saturday by storming his way to third place, only to lose control the next day when his Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 slid into a tree.

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McLaren boss takes aim at Daniel Ricciardo's final act in F1

McLaren CEO Zak Brown recently used Daniel Ricciardo's final race in F1 as an example to illustrate a long-held grudge in the sport.

Brown has become increasingly vocal against the potential prospect of Mercedes purchasing Otro Capital's 24 per cent stake in Alpine F1 team, given fears they could use the Enstone squad as a sister team.

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Meet Lewis Hamilton's ultimate superfan and you may know the music star! 'I'm totally devoted to him'

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has the support of millions across the world, but a legendary musical name has just entered his list of superfans.

Given his success in Formula 1, you could say that Hamilton feels safest of all behind the wheel of a car.

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