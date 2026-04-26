Lewis Hamilton's new career move is worth MILLIONS

Alongside being a seven-time F1 champion, Lewis Hamilton has several different ventures and has added yet another to his ever growing portfolio.

Hamilton is statistically one of the most successful Formula 1 drivers of all time, tied with Michael Schumacher on the most number of titles and securing more grand prix victories than any other driver, with 105 to his name.

Not content to leave his achievements within the racing sphere, Hamilton has also expanded his interests into fashion with high-profile collaborations over the years with Tommy Hilfiger and now Dior and lululemon.

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Last year, Hamilton and his company Dawn Apollo films added a production credit to his name for the blockbuster F1 movie starring Brad Pitt.

Alongside all of these achievements, Hamilton's regularly mixing it with A-List names and most recently has been romantically linked to reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Now, however, Hamilton's latest venture has taken him back to his roots and what he enjoyed when he was a child.

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Hamilton launches 'Card Culture'

The seven-time champion has recently joined forces with Dave & Adam’s Card World to break into the global collectibles market with 'Card Culture', with their aim to establish trading card stores across the world.

Trading cards are a lucrative business and some items even fetch millions, with Hamilton cutting the ribbon at the Fanatics flagship store on London’s Regent Street in 2025.

Starting with Frankfurt, Germany in June 2026, Hamilton's new partnership is targeting stores in Sydney, Australia, West London, in the United Kingdom, and cities in the Middle East and Asia over the next five years, moving the business beyond North America.

"Ultimately, I’ve seen there’s a huge gap. There’s over a thousand stores across the US. I think there’s a fraction of that in the rest of the world," Hamilton said to the The Athletic.

"I really wanted to look into how I could build a home for collectors, players, and kids who want that feeling of opening packs and being part of a community and not just a place that sells products. So I was trying to figure out who I could do that with."

NFL legend Tom Brady has also bought into the card business, purchasing a 50 per cent stake in CardVault which now has 14 locations across the United States.

CEO of Dave & Adam’s, Adam Martin, revealed how the venture came to be and said: "Fanatics leadership reached out and said that CEO Michael Rubin wanted to talk to me.

"And Michael basically says, ‘Hey, you see what we’re doing here with CardVault with Tom Brady, where we’re opening up stores all around the US, and Tom Brady is a big part of it, helping grow the hobby in the US? Would you be interested in doing the same thing with Lewis Hamilton?’ And I hesitated a beat and I said, ‘Absolutely.’"

Hamilton added: "I got to meet with Adam, and it was really quite cool to sit and have a conversation with him and just see across the table, someone that reflected the kid in me.

"My younger self, and I could see his younger self, just this avid card collector. He advises me on things I could buy."

Hamilton's card collection

Hamilton then revealed his monster card collection, and detailed: "I’ve probably got about five hundred valuable Pokemon cards.

"I have an old Neo Destiny box that’s not been opened from 2002, which is kind of crazy. My favourite Pokemon would probably be Raichu.

"I’m waiting for the new Star Wars release because I love Star Wars. Huge Star Wars fan. Massive, massive, massive Star Wars fan. I’m building the Millennium Falcon actually still in Lego.

"One of my dearest friends, and I’m honoured to be able to say, to call a friend, is George Lucas. I get to speak to the actual man who created it and I love quizzing him about it and learning about what the Force is all about."

"I want to get a Mickey Mantle card, but I’m just waiting for the right one to come up. I’m looking to get a Michael Jordan card. I’d love to get a Tom Brady card.

"The other one I’d really like to get would be Shohei Ohtani. I haven’t got any One Piece yet. I’m not an expert at this, so I’m constantly learning. I’ve got a group chat with people that are specialists in this space, and we’re texting every day."

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Written by Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it. View full biography

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