Meet Lewis Hamilton's ultimate superfan and you may know the music star! "I'm totally devoted to him"

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has the support of millions across the world, but a legendary musical name has just entered his list of superfans.

Given his success in Formula 1, you could say that Hamilton feels safest of all behind the wheel of a car.

If he needs to block out an external noise, Hamilton can lock all the doors, in fact it keeps him stable for days in cars.

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Perhaps in 2025, he thought about leaving tonight and that nothing seems right in cars. But he persevered. And there's one English musician who will be very happy he did.

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Gary Numan is a Lewis Hamilton fan

For those of you worried about the mental state of this writer (you're not the only one), the above was a tasteful attempt to weave in the lyrics of our musician in question.

If the endless repetition of the word 'cars' wasn't enough of a clue, the above refers to the song 'Cars' by legendary British musician Gary Numan.

You'll know the song 'Cars', if not instantaneously then certainly from every car insurance advert to ever grace our television screens. The song reached No.1 in 1979 and has sold lots and lots of records, (how people used to listen to music before streaming came along and ruined everything).

It also turns out that the guy who produced 'Cars', is also a big fan of cars. Formula 1 cars to be exact.

During an interview on the BBC Radio 5 with Colin Murray, Numan revealed his love for Formula 1 and in particular Hamilton.

Numan said: "I'm a massive Lewis Hamilton fan. I just love him to bits as a human being. His thoughts about animals, the way he's treated Formula 1, his openness, when he's had problems, even last year.

"You know his honesty and openness, the skill of driving that, the success that he's had without ever being an aggressive kind of 'knock you off the track to win it all costs', type driver, which most of the other greats have been. He's not been that, he's done everything with such class and style.

"I think he's an amazing person. So I'm absolutely, I'm totally devoted to Lewis. Whenever he's driving, whoever team is with, that's who I buy the t-shirts for. Then I just follow him wherever he goes. Again. That sounds a bit creepy, but I don't mean it. I don't mean it that way."

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