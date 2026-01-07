Lewis Hamilton has enough records in F1 already, including most of the majors like race wins, pole positions, podiums and world championships (along with the great Michael Schumacher of course, let's not forget him).

Now, just because he had a real dog's dinner of a year at Ferrari in 2025 doesn't mean some more records are not available to him in 2026 - and I don't mean the negative ones like longest Ferrari streak without a podium.

So as the British star celebrates his 41st birthday, can this old dog perform some new tricks in 2026? Let's see what records he can break.

Most World Titles/Oldest World Champion

A record eighth title was a lap away in 2021 and hasn't been as close since. If Ferrari can get their act together in 2026, this is still possible.

If Hamilton wants to be the oldest world champion he will have to wait another five years to eclipse Juan Manuel Fangio. However, title success in 2026 would make him the third oldest world champion ever behind Fangio (x4) and Nino Farina. It would also make him the oldest world champion since 1957 and the oldest British champion ever.

Oldest F1 World Champions Driver Year Age Juan Manuel Fangio 1957 46y 1m 11d Juan Manuel Fangio 1956 45y 2m 9d Juan Manuel Fangio 1955 44y 0m 22d Nino Farina 1950 43y 10m 4d Juan Manuel Fangio 1954 43y 1m 29d Jack Brabham 1966 40y 5m 2d Juan Manuel Fangio 1951 40y 4m 4d Graham Hill 1968 39y 8m 19d Nigel Mansell 1992 39y 0m 8d Alain Prost 1993 38y 7m 2d Mario Andretti 1978 38y 6m 13d Damon Hill 1996 36y 0m 26d Lewis Hamilton 2020 35y 10m 8d

Oldest Race Winner

Again, like the world title - this one is probably not likely to ever be beaten again as Luigi Fagioli was 53(!) when he won the 1951 French Grand Prix. To put that into perspective that would be like Giancarlo Fisichella coming back this year to win a race. He retired in 2009 having made his debut in 1996! As great as Fisichella is, no amount of watching the F1 movie will convince me anything like this is possible.

So what is Hamilton looking at here. He is already 12th on the list following his final win for Mercedes at the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix after George Russell was disqualified.

Any victory after the Bahrain Grand Prix on April 12 will take him into the top six behind Fagioli, Farina, Fangio, Piero Taruffi and Jack Brabham to make him the oldest race winner since 1970. If he wins before Bahrain he would also be behind Nigel Mansell. (Note, I've not included Sam Hanks because his F1 record only comes from the Indy 500 being included into the championship - so none of that.)

Oldest F1 Race Winners Driver Grand Prix Age Luigi Fagioli France 1951 53y 0m 22d Nino Farina Germany 1953 46y 9m 3d Juan Manuel Fangio Germany 1957 46y 1m 11d Piero Taruffi Switzerland 1952 45y 7m 6d Jack Brabham South Africa 1970 43y 11m 5d Nigel Mansell Australia 1994 41y 3m 5d Maurice Trintignant Monaco 1958 40y 6m 18d Graham Hill Monaco 1969 40y 3m 3d Clay Regazzoni Great Britain 1979 39y 10m 9d Lewis Hamilton Belgium 2024 39y 6m 21d

Fastest Laps

It's probably a surprise that this is one record Lewis Hamilton has not bagged but the numbers don't lie and he is rather stuck on 68, putting him 11 behind the great Michael Schumacher.

That record is unlikely to go in 2026 - if at all - but if Ferrari build a rocketship... Never say never. If you are thinking about oldest fastest laps, forget it. Even in the 21st century Schumacher and Fernando Alonso are still in front and they are not even near the top.

F1 Fastest Laps Driver Fastest Laps Michael Schumacher 77 Lewis Hamilton 68 Kimi Raikkonen 46 Alain Prost 41 Sebastian Vettel 38 Max Verstappen 36 Nigel Mansell 30 Jim Clark 28 Fernando Alonso 26 Mika Hakkinen 25

Hat-Tricks

So this isn't an F1 driver scoring three goals in one grand prix (whatever that is supposed to look like). Instead this is the achievement of grabbing pole position, fastest lap and the win.

The record right now is with Schumacher who has 22. Hamilton is within touching distance on 19 - although the last of those was his final win as world champion back in the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP. Just three behind Schumacher though so it's far from out of reach.

F1 Hat-tricks Driver Hat-tricks Michael Schumacher 22 Lewis Hamilton 19 Max Verstappen 14 Jim Clark 11 Juan Manuel Fangio 9 Alain Prost 8 Sebastian Vettel 8 Alberto Ascari 7 Ayrton Senna 7 Nigel Mansell 5 Damon Hill 5 Mika Hakkinen 5 Fernando Alonso 5

Grand Slams

One up from the hat-trick and the most difficult achievement in Formula 1. Grab pole position, win by leading every lap and set the fastest lap - the F1 Grand Slam (aka Grand Chelem). Jim Clark holds the record with eight (incredible considering he did them all in just four seasons).

But Lewis Hamilton is not far behind on six - although his last came seven years ago while with Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Even worse news for Hamilton is Max Verstappen is also on six and claimed one as recent as the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last year, and doesn't look like stopping anytime soon.

F1 Grand Slams Driver Grand Slams Jim Clark 8 Lewis Hamilton 6 Max Verstappen 6 Alberto Ascari 5 Michael Schumacher 5 Jackie Stewart 4 Ayrton Senna 4 Nigel Mansell 4 Sebastian Vettel 4 Nelson Piquet 3

