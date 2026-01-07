close global

Lewis Hamilton holds onto his hat in the paddock at Baku

The astonishing F1 records that Lewis Hamilton could break in 2026

The astonishing F1 records that Lewis Hamilton could break in 2026

Dan Ripley
Lewis Hamilton holds onto his hat in the paddock at Baku

Lewis Hamilton has enough records in F1 already, including most of the majors like race wins, pole positions, podiums and world championships (along with the great Michael Schumacher of course, let's not forget him).

Now, just because he had a real dog's dinner of a year at Ferrari in 2025 doesn't mean some more records are not available to him in 2026 - and I don't mean the negative ones like longest Ferrari streak without a podium.

So as the British star celebrates his 41st birthday, can this old dog perform some new tricks in 2026? Let's see what records he can break.

Most World Titles/Oldest World Champion

A record eighth title was a lap away in 2021 and hasn't been as close since. If Ferrari can get their act together in 2026, this is still possible.

If Hamilton wants to be the oldest world champion he will have to wait another five years to eclipse Juan Manuel Fangio. However, title success in 2026 would make him the third oldest world champion ever behind Fangio (x4) and Nino Farina. It would also make him the oldest world champion since 1957 and the oldest British champion ever.

Oldest F1 World Champions
Driver Year Age
Juan Manuel Fangio195746y 1m 11d
Juan Manuel Fangio195645y 2m 9d
Juan Manuel Fangio195544y 0m 22d
Nino Farina195043y 10m 4d
Juan Manuel Fangio195443y 1m 29d
Jack Brabham196640y 5m 2d
Juan Manuel Fangio195140y 4m 4d
Graham Hill196839y 8m 19d
Nigel Mansell199239y 0m 8d
Alain Prost199338y 7m 2d
Mario Andretti197838y 6m 13d
Damon Hill199636y 0m 26d
Lewis Hamilton202035y 10m 8d

Oldest Race Winner

Again, like the world title - this one is probably not likely to ever be beaten again as Luigi Fagioli was 53(!) when he won the 1951 French Grand Prix. To put that into perspective that would be like Giancarlo Fisichella coming back this year to win a race. He retired in 2009 having made his debut in 1996! As great as Fisichella is, no amount of watching the F1 movie will convince me anything like this is possible.

So what is Hamilton looking at here. He is already 12th on the list following his final win for Mercedes at the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix after George Russell was disqualified.

Any victory after the Bahrain Grand Prix on April 12 will take him into the top six behind Fagioli, Farina, Fangio, Piero Taruffi and Jack Brabham to make him the oldest race winner since 1970. If he wins before Bahrain he would also be behind Nigel Mansell. (Note, I've not included Sam Hanks because his F1 record only comes from the Indy 500 being included into the championship - so none of that.)

Oldest F1 Race Winners
Driver Grand Prix Age
Luigi FagioliFrance 195153y 0m 22d
Nino FarinaGermany 195346y 9m 3d
Juan Manuel FangioGermany 195746y 1m 11d
Piero TaruffiSwitzerland 195245y 7m 6d
Jack BrabhamSouth Africa 197043y 11m 5d
Nigel MansellAustralia 199441y 3m 5d
Maurice TrintignantMonaco 195840y 6m 18d
Graham HillMonaco 196940y 3m 3d
Clay RegazzoniGreat Britain 197939y 10m 9d
Lewis HamiltonBelgium 202439y 6m 21d

Fastest Laps

It's probably a surprise that this is one record Lewis Hamilton has not bagged but the numbers don't lie and he is rather stuck on 68, putting him 11 behind the great Michael Schumacher.

That record is unlikely to go in 2026 - if at all - but if Ferrari build a rocketship... Never say never. If you are thinking about oldest fastest laps, forget it. Even in the 21st century Schumacher and Fernando Alonso are still in front and they are not even near the top.

F1 Fastest Laps
Driver Fastest Laps
Michael Schumacher77
Lewis Hamilton68
Kimi Raikkonen46
Alain Prost41
Sebastian Vettel38
Max Verstappen36
Nigel Mansell30
Jim Clark28
Fernando Alonso26
Mika Hakkinen25

Hat-Tricks

So this isn't an F1 driver scoring three goals in one grand prix (whatever that is supposed to look like). Instead this is the achievement of grabbing pole position, fastest lap and the win.

The record right now is with Schumacher who has 22. Hamilton is within touching distance on 19 - although the last of those was his final win as world champion back in the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP. Just three behind Schumacher though so it's far from out of reach.

F1 Hat-tricks
Driver Hat-tricks
Michael Schumacher22
Lewis Hamilton19
Max Verstappen14
Jim Clark11
Juan Manuel Fangio9
Alain Prost8
Sebastian Vettel8
Alberto Ascari7
Ayrton Senna7
Nigel Mansell5
Damon Hill5
Mika Hakkinen5
Fernando Alonso5

Grand Slams

One up from the hat-trick and the most difficult achievement in Formula 1. Grab pole position, win by leading every lap and set the fastest lap - the F1 Grand Slam (aka Grand Chelem). Jim Clark holds the record with eight (incredible considering he did them all in just four seasons).

But Lewis Hamilton is not far behind on six - although his last came seven years ago while with Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Even worse news for Hamilton is Max Verstappen is also on six and claimed one as recent as the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last year, and doesn't look like stopping anytime soon.

F1 Grand Slams
Driver Grand Slams
Jim Clark8
Lewis Hamilton6
Max Verstappen6
Alberto Ascari5
Michael Schumacher5
Jackie Stewart4
Ayrton Senna4
Nigel Mansell4
Sebastian Vettel4
Nelson Piquet3

READ MORE: Hamilton to 'walk out' if Horner becomes Ferrari team principal?

