F1 News Today: Fernando Alonso talks retirement, Christian Horner meets Honda chief
F1 News Today: Fernando Alonso talks retirement, Christian Horner meets Honda chief
With a week to go until the race in Miami here are F1's leading headlines
Fernando Alonso opened up about retiring from F1 during a recent appearance at the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique.
The 44-year-old is F1's longest serving driver and may be forced to extend that record further if he waits for Aston Martin to become a championship challenging team.
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Horner spotted with Honda F1 chief as Aston Martin rumours swirl
There are door-to-door broadband salesmen who are easier to get rid of than Christian Horner, it seems.
The former Red Bull chief decided to take in some two-wheeled action this weekend, heading to Jerez for the fourth round of the 2026 MotoGP season.
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F1 Tickets: The definitive guide to 2026 prices, and the cheapest race to attend
The F1 championship hit a brief pause after just three rounds in 2026 but the season is now in full swing with plenty of exciting races to look forward to on the calendar.
If, like me, you really felt the absence of the thrill of racing during April's enforced spring break, then now is an ideal time to look ahead to the remaining races in 2026 and make the most of some of the best ticket and F1 package deals out there.
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The F1 star who refused to drive without the Pope in his car
Right. What's all this about then?
It's no secret that a lot of athletes around the sporting landscape are creatures of superstition. It's also no secret that a fair number of them are also religious. Maybe, then, this story shouldn't surprise us so much...and yet.
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F1 star claims Max Verstappen should be banned from the Nurburgring
An F1 star has instructed Red Bull to rethink allowing Max Verstappen's GT appearances at the Nurburgring.
Verstappen made his third appearance at the Nurburgring last weekend, taking on the 24h Qualifiers which included the NLS4 and NLS5 rounds.
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