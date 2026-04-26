Jos Verstappen retires after major rally crash
Jos Verstappen retires after major rally crash
Jos Verstappen was unharmed alongside navigator Jasper Vermeulen
Jos Verstappen, father of four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen, was forced to retire early from the Rallye de Wallonie after a dramatic crash on Sunday morning.
The reigning Belgian rally champion had put on an impressive display on Saturday by storming his way to third place, only to lose control the next day when his Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 slid into a tree.
Both Verstappen Sr and his temporary co-driver Jasper Vermeulen emerged unscathed from the incident during the Loyers stage, even though the car sustained significant damage.
Verstappen Sr's weekend got off to a rocky start in the Belgian Rally Championship when a 40‑second penalty for speeding on a liaison dropped him to 17th overall.
Despite further car damage in the fourth stage, his determination saw him claim victories in the ninth stage and the final stage at Marche-Les-Dames, allowing him to climb back into third place behind Adrian Fernémont and Maxime Potty.
READ MORE: Horner breaks silence after 'warm welcome' back to the paddock
Verstappen reflects on new navigator
Without his usual navigator, Renaud Jamoul - who had to miss the event due to surgery after breaking his ankle - Verstappen Sr had to adapt quickly. Jasper Vermeulen, who normally partners with Cedric Cherain, stepped in for the Sarrazin Motorsport team’s prepared car.
Despite the challenges of working with a new co-driver, the duo managed to find their rhythm.
"It was Jasper’s first time using notes in English since we normally stick to our usual system, but everything went smoothly and the car felt great," Verstappen Sr said.
After a hard-fought first day, he looked forward to the remaining stages, and added: "It’s incredibly exciting, and we’re not giving up. Tomorrow is a new day, anything can happen.”
His optimism, however, was short-lived as Sunday's accident abruptly ended his rally. Photos from the scene later revealed the extensive damage to his car, but thankfully, both Verstappen Sr and Vermeulen were unharmed.
READ MORE: Alonso opens up on 'difficult' retirement decision
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