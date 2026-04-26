close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Jos Verstappen, generic, 2024

Jos Verstappen retires after major rally crash

Jos Verstappen, generic, 2024 — Photo: © IMAGO

Jos Verstappen retires after major rally crash

Jos Verstappen was unharmed alongside navigator Jasper Vermeulen

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Jos Verstappen, father of four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen, was forced to retire early from the Rallye de Wallonie after a dramatic crash on Sunday morning.

The reigning Belgian rally champion had put on an impressive display on Saturday by storming his way to third place, only to lose control the next day when his Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 slid into a tree.

Both Verstappen Sr and his temporary co-driver Jasper Vermeulen emerged unscathed from the incident during the Loyers stage, even though the car sustained significant damage.

Verstappen Sr's weekend got off to a rocky start in the Belgian Rally Championship when a 40‑second penalty for speeding on a liaison dropped him to 17th overall.

Despite further car damage in the fourth stage, his determination saw him claim victories in the ninth stage and the final stage at Marche-Les-Dames, allowing him to climb back into third place behind Adrian Fernémont and Maxime Potty.

READ MORE: Horner breaks silence after 'warm welcome' back to the paddock

Verstappen reflects on new navigator

Without his usual navigator, Renaud Jamoul - who had to miss the event due to surgery after breaking his ankle - Verstappen Sr had to adapt quickly. Jasper Vermeulen, who normally partners with Cedric Cherain, stepped in for the Sarrazin Motorsport team’s prepared car.

Despite the challenges of working with a new co-driver, the duo managed to find their rhythm.

"It was Jasper’s first time using notes in English since we normally stick to our usual system, but everything went smoothly and the car felt great," Verstappen Sr said.

After a hard-fought first day, he looked forward to the remaining stages, and added: "It’s incredibly exciting, and we’re not giving up. Tomorrow is a new day, anything can happen.”

His optimism, however, was short-lived as Sunday's accident abruptly ended his rally. Photos from the scene later revealed the extensive damage to his car, but thankfully, both Verstappen Sr and Vermeulen were unharmed.

READ MORE: Alonso opens up on 'difficult' retirement decision

Related

Max Verstappen Jos Verstappen

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Max Verstappen and Red Bull comeback on the cards claims F1 boss

Max Verstappen and Red Bull comeback on the cards claims F1 boss

  • 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen’s ‘second father’ opens up on Jos Verstappen’s parenting techniques

Max Verstappen’s ‘second father’ opens up on Jos Verstappen’s parenting techniques

  • Yesterday 21:57
F1 star claims Max Verstappen should be banned from the Nurburgring

F1 star claims Max Verstappen should be banned from the Nurburgring

  • Yesterday 17:57
The glaringly obvious reason why everyone should listen to Max Verstappen's F1 criticism

The glaringly obvious reason why everyone should listen to Max Verstappen's F1 criticism

  • Yesterday 13:57
Max Verstappen faces Nurburgring headache over brutal pit stop rules

Max Verstappen faces Nurburgring headache over brutal pit stop rules

  • Yesterday 11:27
Max Verstappen and baby Lily, the adorable pictures as Kelly Piquet shares Monaco race update

Max Verstappen and baby Lily, the adorable pictures as Kelly Piquet shares Monaco race update

  • Yesterday 10:30

Just in

12:24
Who is Stefano Domenicali? From tax expert and Ferrari team principal to the fight for the soul of F1
11:55
F1 'on a dangerous path' as rivals await major FIA decision
09:51
Fernando Alonso opens up on fatherhood as he escapes Aston Martin woes
08:55
Max Verstappen and Red Bull comeback on the cards claims F1 boss
07:54
F1 News Today: Fernando Alonso talks retirement, Christian Horner meets Honda chief
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

The F1 star who refused to drive without the Pope in his car F1 Being a Normal Sport

The F1 star who refused to drive without the Pope in his car

Yesterday 22:42
The F1 driver kidnapped and ransomed for $5million F1 History

The F1 driver kidnapped and ransomed for $5million

Yesterday 21:17
Christian Horner breaks silence after 'warm welcome' back to the paddock Christian Horner

Christian Horner breaks silence after 'warm welcome' back to the paddock

Yesterday 20:44
F1 star claims Max Verstappen should be banned from the Nurburgring Max Verstappen

F1 star claims Max Verstappen should be banned from the Nurburgring

Yesterday 17:57
Ontdek het op Google Play
x