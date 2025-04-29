Jos Verstappen extends lead over son Max in STUNNING victory

close global

Jos Verstappen has extended his lead over son Max in 2025 race victories with another win over the weekend.

The 53-year-old has been racing in the Belgian Rally Championship this year, and took his third win of the year at the Rallye de Wallonie last weekend.

Verstappen and navigator Renaud Jamoul were 14.3 seconds behind Cedric Cherian coming into the final set of stages on Sunday, but some electrical issues on Cherian's car saw him lose over two minutes.

The winning pair ended up taking the victory by over a minute from runner-up Adrian Fernemont, giving Verstappen senior a huge lead in the championship standings with three wins from three races - with only drivers' six best results in the season counting towards the standings.

It's a far cry from Verstappen junior this year who - after claiming four consecutive F1 titles between 2021-2024 - has only managed one race victory in 2025, sitting down in third in the drivers' championship.

Verstappen delighted by huge win

A post on Verstappen.com's Instagram account read: "YES!! Jos and Renaud have won the Rallye de Wallonie, this marks their 3rd victory in the [Belgian Rally Championship]."

Speaking after the event, Verstappen said: "It was a great rally, we really had to push on every stage as on the straights we’d lose out to Cherain. It was a shame they ran into issues.

"Everything when perfect for us and we’re really happy with the progress we made in how made our pace notes and with our gravel crew. Everyone is really tuned in, so I’m really happy."

F1 Standings

