F1 star admits temptation to tear Ferrari apart over Lewis Hamilton decision

Ex-Ferrari star Carlos Sainz has opened up about how it really felt to be replaced by Lewis Hamilton at the iconic F1 team.

The seven-time champion shocked the sporting world in 2024 when he announced before the season had even begun that he would be racing in red for 2025 and beyond, with Sainz displaced as a result.

The Spaniard eventually opted for a switch to Williams after months of speculation over his new team, and halfway through his first season with the Grove-based outfit, Sainz has reflected on the difficult experience.

Speaking on the High Performance podcast, Sainz revealed how he handled the 2024 season knowing that Hamilton would be taking his seat for 2025.

"For me, it was mainly the professional side of things. I understand how a driver with a big ego would just maybe like to tear Ferrari apart that year, maybe become a bit political, become a bit of an infection inside the team," said Sainz.

When asked by podcast host Jake Humphrey whether he had ever thought about doing exactly that, the 30-year-old admitted: "Oh of course! You know we all have an angel and a demon and the demon is like ‘ahhh there’s so many things I would like to say now or do or change', but my angel was, let’s say, more powerful at the time."

Lewis Hamilton shook up the Scuderia by replacing Carlos Sainz in 2025

Why Sainz took the high road over Ferrari axe

Not only did Sainz have to give his all for Ferrari knowing they had opted to replace him but he also had to do so for an entire season given the premature nature of Hamilton's blockbuster announcement.

The decision appeared to light a fire under the Spaniard, who had his best season to date in 2024, taking the top spot on the podium at both the Australian Grand Prix and the Mexican Grand Prix.

"I said no, don’t be that guy, be the professional guy. The guy that is just going to give absolutely everything until the last race for this team and leave this team behind and give everyone, the mechanics, everyone also that hasn’t done anything about that decision, they had nothing to do [with it], there’s hundreds, thousands of people working in that team that had nothing to do with that decision and I owed them my maximum professional level," Sainz continued.

"I said I’m going to be a professional guy and the good guy, not the one that wants to set this place on fire.

"It’s tough but it’s character building," he later added.

And now it seems Sainz is doing his fair share of character building at new team Williams, only managing to pick up 13 points.

In comparison, his new team-mate Alex Albon is currently sat P8 in the drivers' standings on 46 points which has significantly helped Williams keep hold of their position as best of the rest, sitting fifth in the constructors'.

