Ferrari F1 chief delivers Hamilton replacement statement

Ferrari chief Fred Vasseur has issued a statement regarding Lewis Hamilton’s replacement of Carlos Sainz at the Formula 1 team.

The announcement that Hamilton had signed for Ferrari in 2024 shocked not only the F1 paddock and audience but also the team's former driver Carlos Sainz.

Sainz, who had raced with the team since 2021, was displaced in favour of the champion and Charles Leclerc, and was faced with a search for alternative options for 2025.

Despite initial links to Red Bull and Mercedes, Sainz eventually opted for a seat at Williams, with the Spaniard making his debut at their base in Grove last week.

Carlos Sainz is now officially a Williams driver

Lewis Hamilton re-joins old boss Fred Vasseur

Could Sainz return to Ferrari?

While the decision to axe Sainz from Ferrari was brutal, the 30-year-old has remained respectful regarding his former team, and produced two stunning race victories in Australia and Mexico during his final season with the Scuderia.

Sainz has also been praised by his former boss and team principal, Fred Vasseur, who recently issued a statement over the quality performances that Sainz delivered at Ferrari, wishing him the best for his future at Williams.

"Carlos is always at 100 per cent and is very consistent," Vasseur told DAZN.

"This has been a great advantage for us, because when he was not in the top positions it meant that the car was not doing well either. For us it has been very useful for the development of the car."

"Carlos is going to do a great job with Williams. I wish him and James Vowles the best. I know them both very well and I'm sure they will have a great relationship."

Carlos Sainz achieved four race wins with Ferrari

Vasseur then turned his attention to Hamilton, and how he believed the champion would perform at the team as Sainz’s replacement.

"He has the ability to adapt and also the advantage of being a veteran. He will be able to cooperate with the team easily."

