Red Bull hit by major EXIT after Ricciardo axe

Red Bull have been hit by a major exit following Daniel Ricciardo’s departure from Formula 1 last season.

The 35-year-old attempted to re-ignite his F1 career in 2024, after launching a comeback to AlphaTauri (now Visa Cash App RB) the previous year.

However, Ricciardo’s return did not go to plan and the Aussie star was unable to unleash his previous potential, as team-mate Yuki Tsunoda acquired most of VCARB’s points in 2024.

Ricciardo’s career eventually came to an end after a disastrous performance at the Singapore GP in September, and was promptly replaced by Liam Lawson, who moves up to Red Bull this year.

Daniel Ricciardo returned to F1 in 2023

Daniel Ricciardo's F1 career ended after the 2024 Singapore GP

Racing Bulls sponsor exit revealed

Ricciardo's exit in 2024 has now been followed by a further departure, with Racing Bulls parting ways with a major sponsor ahead of the 2025 season.

The Racing Bull’s website shows no sign of Orlen in its list of the team’s sponsors, despite the Polish petroleum company featuring prominently on the car in the past two seasons.

Orlen joined Red Bull’s sister team in 2023, alongside Ricciardo’s return to F1, although the sponsor’s exit is thought to be unconnected to the Aussie star’s departure.

The brand has been linked to F1 for several years, particularly as a lead sponsor of former driver Robert Kubica who last competed in a full season in 2019.

Orlen backed Kubica the year he made his return to Williams, and followed him to Alfa Romeo in his role as reserve driver in 2020.

Following their exit from the Racing Bulls, Orlen are not expected to sponsor another F1 outfit as part of their budgetary plans.

