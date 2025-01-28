Ferrari confirm OFFICIAL Leclerc change after Hamilton arrival

Ferrari have revealed a change for Charles Leclerc in 2025, following Lewis Hamilton’s arrival at the Formula 1 team.

Hamilton made his Maranello debut last week, when Ferrari drip-fed pictures of the champion's tour around the factory, from his arrival to his debut test.

However, as Hamilton posed in his scarlet racesuit for the first time, one aspect of his debut was missing, with the champion yet to be seen alongside Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc, who has raced with Ferrari since 2019, has spoken at length about his team-mate’s impending arrival with the 27-year-old looking forward to their upcoming battle.

Lewis Hamilton made his debut in front of the Tifosi at Fiorano

How will Charles Leclerc fare against Lewis Hamilton in 2025?

Leclerc and Hamilton make Ferrari team-mate debut

Ferrari have released the first official pictures of Leclerc and Hamilton as F1 team-mates, with the pair sporting their 2025 racesuits in a series of social media releases.

The images also confirmed a major change for Leclerc, whose 2025 helmet was unveiled with significant changes that deviate from previous designs.

While the white and red colour scheme remains the same, Leclerc's new helmet features Ferrari’s new sponsors and a deeper shade of red that will be used on the 2025 car.

Ferrari’s new livery will be revealed on February 18th during F1's live launch event at the O2 arena, where all 10 teams will unveil their designs for the first time.

Hamilton also opted for a change to his helmet for 2025, returning to the yellow design he previously used in his first season's at McLaren and Mercedes.

Both Hamilton and Leclerc will return to the track as part of the Testing of a Previous Car's programme at the end of the month, at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on January 28, 29 and 30.

