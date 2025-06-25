Stunning £220,000 Ferrari that Jeremy Clarkson 'FAILED a driving test' in goes on auction

A classic Ferrari once owned by Jeremy Clarkson is up for auction, with an eye watering start price of £180,000.

The 1996 F355 GTS was brought brand new by Clarkson almost 30 years ago, and regularly featured on the Clarkson’s Car Years TV series.

It was even described by the former Top Gear presenter as being "the greatest car in the world, ever."

The Ferrari F355 appeared in The Sunday Times newspaper, as part of Clarkson's column in that paper at the time. In one particular issue, the TV presenter tried to retake his driving test in the car. He failed.

Its current owner has owned the car since 2013, and still possesses the warranty card that confirms that Clarkson was indeed the first owner.

The supercar is being auctioned by RM Sotheby's, and they have put a predicted value of between £180,000-£220,000 on their website.

The Ferrari F355 was seen as the peak of modern driving technology at the time

The car itself is presented in its original colours of rosso corsa over crema hide with rosso carpets, and it also has extremely rare sports seats.

The F355 was manufactured by the Maranello brand between 1994-1999, and at the time it was seen as the peak of modern technology.

Design emphasis was placed on improved performance, as well as drivability across a wide range of speeds and in different environments - such as low-speed city traffic - making the car accessible to all prospective buyers.

This particular 1996 model up for auction has just under 15,000 miles on the clock, suggesting it has just been used for leisurely driving over the past 29 years, making it an even more attractive prospect for Ferrari fans.

