Max Verstappen's F1 war with Mercedes is far from over

Mercedes have an F1 driver who could be in with a chance of winning the championship, but Max Verstappen is looming. Sound familiar?

Now, before you all protest about a wild Abu Dhabi 2021 comparison, I am by no means saying Verstappen and current championship leader Kimi Antonelli are set for a title fight as infamous and controversial as the one that saw the Red Bull star claim his own maiden title.

But Antonelli should be wary of the flying Dutchman (at least that's what Italian media think).

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After a mixed weekend for the four-time champion who lined up next to the Silver Arrows teenage star on the front row for the Miami GP, Italian F1 journalist Leo Turrini published his Miami F1 scorecard for Sky Sports Italia.

It was hardly surprising to see Antonelli awarded the perfect score of a '10 with praise' with a review that read: "It’s been since the days of Ascari that an Italian has won three Grand Prix races in a row. Alex Zanardi, the other Bolognese driver, would be proud of him. He is now the clear favourite for the world title. Dream baby Dream."

But the scorecard wasn't blind to the prowess of Antonelli's rivals, particularly that of Verstappen.

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The 28-year-old endured a disastrous start to the new regulations cycle, only picking up 12 points across the opening three rounds.

The Red Bull star has been the most vocal opponent of the overhauled chassis and power unit rules for this year, comparing the new era of F1 to 'Formula E on steroids.' Even after a Miami GP weekend where he showed off major improvements made by Red Bull during the five-week break, Verstappen maintained the FIA have not done enough with regards to their pre-Miami tweaks to the current regulations.

But even Verstappen himself cannot deny that Miami marked a turning point for the energy drink giants.

The four-time champion came away with more than double the points he had heading into Miami, after finishing both the sprint race and the grand prix in P5 (even after a five-second penalty added after Sunday's race).

As pessimistic as Verstappen may be attempting to be, the threat he could pose to Mercedes, Antonelli, and his team-mate George Russell remains a serious one in Turrini's eyes.

The Italian journalist scored Verstappen a seven for his performances in Miami, writing that Antonelli must watch out for the experienced champion.

"He’s a fighter and has now taken up the battle axe. Keep an eye on him in the future, dear Kimi," the Sky Sports scorecard read.

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